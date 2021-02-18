Global Aerospace Composites Market Will Reach USD 60.34 billion By 2028: Fior Markets

A new research report published by Fior Markets with the title Aerospace Composites Market by Fiber (Carbon/Graphite, Aramid, Glass, Ceramic, Others), Aircraft Type (Business and General Aviation, Military Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Civil Helicopter), Resin (Thermoplastic, Thermosetting), Application (Exterior, Interior), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2021 to 2028



The aerospace composites market is expected to grow from USD 24.2 billion in 2020 to USD 60.34 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period 2021-2028. North America dominated the market and held the largest share of 39.8% in the year 2020. This growth is ascertained to the lower travel rates, growing R&D investments, increased carbon fiber composites requirements, and the presence of key manufacturers in the market. Europe region is expected to witness significant growth, owing to the rise in air passenger traffic and increasing demand from defence and aerospace manufacturers. In the region, Germany, UK, and France have the major aircraft components manufacturers. Latin America is expected to project strong growth due to Brazil’s rising demand and a growing number of low-cost carriers.

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post the COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/419192/request-sample

Some of the notable players in the market are Toray Industries, Inc., Kaneka Corporation, Hexcel Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, Argosy International, Spirit AeroSystems, Solvay, Teijin Limited, and SGL Group. In January 2019, Teijin Limited had an agreement with Boeing for the supply of unidirectional pre-impregnated tape. This agreement will help the company in its medium-term growth in the aircraft business.

The fiber segment includes carbon/graphite, aramid, glass, ceramic, and others. Carbon/Graphite fiber segment held the largest market share of 29.64% in the year 2020, owing to the increasing demand for carbon fiber composites from the defence and aerospace industry, exceptional load-carrying capacity, and high tensile strength. On the basis of aircraft type, the market is segmented into business and general aviation, military aircraft, commercial aircraft, and a civil helicopter. The commercial aircraft segment held the largest market share of 34.7% in the year 2020 due to the increased fuel efficiency, reduced maintenance costs, and increasing demand for commercial aircraft. The resin segment includes thermoplastic and thermosetting. The thermoplastic segment is further sub-segmented into polysulfones, polyether ether ketone, polyetherimide, and others. The thermosetting segment is further segmented into phenolic, polyimides, epoxy, and others. The thermosetting segment held the largest share of 59.2% in the year 2020, owing to the low viscosity, ease of impregnation, high mechanical strength, and low weight. The epoxy segment dominates the market from the thermosetting segment due to its chemical resistance, high strength, and durability. Based on application, the market is segmented into exterior and interior. Exterior segment dominated the market and held the largest share of 64.6% in the year 2020. This growth is attributed to the better resistance, high stiffness, and excellent strength-to-weight ratio.

The factors influencing the market growth are increasing adoption of carbon fiber composites, increasing focus on the use of lightweight composites, and high demand for aerospace composites in the industry. The factors hampering the market growth are lower production capacity utilization because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a decrease in the supply chain, and a reduction in the cost of carbon fiber. The technological advancements for aerospace composites and the reduction in carbon fiber cost will provide market growth opportunities. However, liquidity crunch and recyclability issues challenges the market growth.

ACCESS FULL REPORT: https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/aerospace-composites-market-by-fiber-carbon-graphite-aramid-glass-419192.html

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please connect with our sales team (sales@fiormarkets.com), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

Contact Us

Mark Stone

Phone: +1-201-465-4211

Email: sales@fiormarkets.com

Web: www.fiormarkets.com