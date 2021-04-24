Global Aerospace Adhesives & Sealants Market – Analysis and Forecast (2018-2024)
The exterior, interior, and engine compartments of aircraft contain aerospace adhesives.
The adhesive and sealant market in aerospace is listed as epoxy, silicone,
polyurethane and other products based on resin types. In addition, during the
prediction period, the epoxy-resin segment is expected to be dominated by the
industry. This is due to the superior properties of the epoxy resin form including high
chemical resistance, high resistance to corrosion, good thermal properties, good
thermal properties, low shrinkage after treatment, good electrical insulation
characteristics, and others. In addition, under different conditions, they can be
processed.
The commercial, military, and global aviation demand for aerospace adhesives and
sealants are based on the end-user. Due to rising passenger/air traffic due to the
increasing level of income the overall market dominated by commercial aircraft
categories.
The market is divided into the manufacturer of original equipment and the
maintenance, repair, and overhaul of aerospace adhesives and sealants based on the
user type.
Increasing air traffic, increasing demand for aircraft production lightweight materials
are the major contributors to market growth for aerospace adhesives and sealants.
In the aviation industry, the market for adhesives in light aircraft construction is
growing, as adhesive products are ideal for reliably connecting materials without
adding weight. The reduction of fuel prices and fuel efficiency are also helped. In
various parts, such as screens, air conditioner, lights, doors to the cockpit, fasteners
and other, aerospace adhesive solutions are employed.
Asia-Pacific is expected to be one of the fastest-growing and largest markets. This is
mainly due to the increasing urbanization and population in the region. The region’s
air traffic has risen dramatically in recent years due to the increasing population and
profits. Therefore, the production of aircraft has also increased to cope with the
growing demand, which results in the growth of the market for aerospace adhesives
and sealants.
The leading companies spend more in research and development to deliver
aerospace adhesives and screens containing fewer organic compounds and at the
same time meeting OEM requirements. The key players operating on the
aeronautical sticker and sealants market are PPG Industries Inc., 3M Company,
Huntsman Corporation, Cytec Industries Inc., Hexcel Corporation, Henkel AG and
The company, Solvay Group, United Resin Corporation, Royal Adhesives, and Sealants
Inc.
Latest News Update
Based on its use in electronic gasketing and overhead screening the silicones
the segment is expected to record a stable CAGR by 2026.
By 2026, almost 60% of the global aerospace sealants industry could be accounted
for in the after-market segment due to the rise in maintenance activities.
The digitalization of platforms is a significant factor in making it possible for
operators to manufacture aircraft and for several applications and opportunities for
MROs.
Manufacturers invest in research and development and implement creative new and
lightweight dressing solutions for aerospace.
