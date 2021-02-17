Global Aerosol Market is expected to cross USD 85,000 million by 2024, with a CAGR over 6.5% during , 2018-2024

Continuous developments in the paint, oil, and adhesive industry are escalating market growth. High demand for paints-based aerosols coupled with ongoing research and developments in coatings and adhesives-based aerosols is also one of the major trends observed in the global aerosol market. New construction developments, mainly the large residential complexes coming up in regions with high population growth rate, such as Asia-Pacific are in huge demand for hassle-free paints to color the new properties with minimum labor and cost. This has increased the demand for paints and coatings-based aerosols from such markets.

The market study on the aerosol landscape reveals that the global aerosol market is expected to cross USD 85,000 million by 2024, with a CAGR of over 6.5% during the forecast period, 2018-2024. The market is witnessing significant growth during the anticipated period driven by changes in technologies such as compressed packaging and also rapid changes in consumer preferences. To switch from traditionally based sprays to aerosol cans, the adoption of aerosol-based solutions has increased from all sections of society and Industries. This has led to increased demand for aerosol-based products from all residential to commercial segments, including high-end industrial applications.

Global Aerosol Market: Scope of the Report

Based on material, the aerosol market is categorized into metal, glass, and plastic. The global aerosol market in terms of application includes personal care, household, automotive & industrial, food & beverage, healthcare, and others. The global aerosol market is anticipated to show rapid growth during the forecast period. The market is expected to incline towards changes in consumer behavior and new developments going across the industries-

The major factor that will drive the market demand includes increasing disposable income and rising standard of living

Rise in aluminum saving aerosol create an opportunity for the market to flourish in future

Many environmental and health concerns still create a roadblock to the market growth

Global Aerosol Market: Research Summary

According to BlueWave Consulting, the key findings of the report “Global Aerosol Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast, 2024” are:

As per the findings of the research, personal care application has been the largest revenue contributor to the global aerosol market as compared to other applications. An increase in change in behavior of the consumer has been observed as a major factor for this market to grow rapidly in recent times

Growing demand for metal aerosol from the food & beverage, hair styling, and personal care industry has led the metal aerosol category to contribute the highest revenue to the North American aerosol market in 2017

Europe has been the largest revenue contributor to the global market in 2017. With numerous dedicated R&D facilities across Europe, packaging companies are investing in the design and production of sustainable and advance metal packaging material. Following this, many companies are also launching new techniques for aerosol shells. This has led metal aerosols to contribute the largest revenue to the European market

GLOBAL AEROSOL MARKET, REVENUE FORECAST, USD (MILLION), 2014-2024

Global Aerosol Market: Research Methodology

Extensive secondary research was conducted using paid data sources including Bloomberg, Factiva, Capital IQ, OneSource, and Hoovers. Additionally, several publicly-available data sources were used including journals, statistics articles, and industry associations. These data sources were used to gather relevant information to develop an understanding of the global aerosol market. The research was conducted covering the desk research and primary research. Data sources used for primary research included online forums and blogs, CATI/CAWI, CAPI interviews, and video conferences. Additionally, interviews were conducted through connecting with various industry respondents including C-level executives, directors, divisional heads, regional heads, expert consultants, and independent consultants. The primary research was conducted to gain market insights from industry respondents and validate the gathered information through desk research.

