Global Aerial Refueling Systems Market Growing at 4.0% CAGR to Hit US$ 741.76 Million by 2028

A new research report published by Fior Markets with the title Aerial Refueling Systems Market by System (Flying Boom, Probe & Drogue), Component (Drogue, Boom, Refueling Probe, Refueling Pod, Hose), Distribution Channel (Aftermarket, OEM), Application (Commercial Aircraft, Military Aircraft, UAV, Helicopter), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2021 to 2028.

The global aerial refueling systems market is expected to grow from USD 542 million in 2020 to USD 741.76 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period 2021-2028. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period from 2021-2028. This growth is owing to factors like the presence of key component manufacturers, increasing R&D activities of next-generation military aviation platforms, and major upgrades of military aircraft in the APAC region. On the other hand, the North America region accounted for the major market share of 49.4% in the year 2020 and is anticipated to grow throughout the projected period. The large share of this segment is attributed to key factors such as the USAF (United States Air Force) replacing old tankers with newer ones to enhance refueling capabilities and the presence of a large American refueling fleet for global power projection.

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post the COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/419130/request-sample

Aerial Refueling Systems Market by System (Flying Boom, Probe & Drogue), Component (Drogue, Boom, Refueling Probe, Refueling Pod, Hose), Distribution Channel (Aftermarket, OEM), Application (Commercial Aircraft, Military Aircraft, UAV, Helicopter), Regions, and Global Forecast 2021-2028

Key players in the global aerial refueling systems market are Boeing, Zodiac Aerospace, GE Aviation System, Lockheed Martin, Cobham Plc, Eaton Corporation, Engineering Corporation, Omega Aerial Refueling Services, lnc. and Northstar, among others. Key companies are mainly focusing on developing new products, forming partnerships, and joint ventures to gain significant market share in the global aerial refueling systems market.

Request for Customization: https://www.fiormarkets.com/enquiry/request-customization/419130

On the basis of system, the market has been divided into flying boom, and probe & drogue. The probe & drogue segment is set to register the highest growth over the forecast period owing to its ability to simultaneously transfer fuel to multiple receivers. The component segment comprises of drogue, boom, refueling probe, refueling pod, and hose. Boom segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 22.7% in the year 2020. The large share of this segment can be attributed to factors like the capability to transfer fuel at a fast rate, low maintenance, and high component life. Based on distribution channel, the global market has been segmented into aftermarket and OEM. The aftermarket segment is forecasted to grow at the highest CAGR owing to the increasing conversion of discharged aircraft into aerial tankers. Based on application, the aerial refueling systems market has been divided into commercial aircraft, military aircraft, UAV, and helicopter. The military aircraft segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 38.6% in the year 2020. This is mainly due to the use of refuelling tankers to enhance the range of other planes, allowing them to fly for longer durations and further distance.

ACCESS FULL REPORT: https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/aerial-refueling-systems-market-by-system-flying-boom-419130.html

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please connect with our sales team (sales@fiormarkets.com), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

Contact Us

Mark Stone

Phone: +1-201-465-4211

Email: sales@fiormarkets.com

Web: www.fiormarkets.com