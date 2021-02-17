Global Aerial Imagery Market Expected to Reach US$ 4,169.1 Million by 2024 at a CAGR of above 12%

Global Aerial Imagery Market accounted for revenue of around $1,800 million in 2017 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of above 12% during the forecast period. The aerial imagery market is expected to witness high growth as it provides an instantaneous view which is necessarily required for town planning or construction of any water or thermal based project. Aerial imagery offers an improved vantage point, which provides a bird-eye view of large areas to see features of the earth’s surface in their spatial context. It also provides time-freezing ability by recording the exposure instance of the earth’s surface. Also, aerial imagery uses broad sensitivity of the film for capturing quality images that cannot be perceived through human eyes.

Increased usage of Drone-based technology driving the aerial imagery market across the globe

The market for Aerial Imagery is witnessing a comparable disruption as drone-based technology is reshaping the industry landscapes and is getting widely-adopted across sectors- from agriculture to defense intelligence. Increased usage of drones for urban planning, forestry, and geology is anticipated to drive the demand for the aerial imagery market. The drone is an unmanned aircraft that is equipped with a different state-of-the-art technology such as infrared and digital cameras that can be controlled by a remote control system. Drones are not required to carry data links that add weight and complexity, and are thus, used by various government authorities to create maps instead of relying on central mapping authorities (manual mapping). Drones are gaining adoption in construction sites as they provide a full view of the infrastructure from different angles to make strategic decisions for mapping roads, parking, and open space.

Global Aerial Imagery Market: Scope of the Report

Based on type, aerial imagery has been categorized into low oblique, vertical, and high oblique. Based on applications, the global aerial imagery market is categorized into disaster management, energy & resource management, surveillance & management, conservation & research, and construction & development. Aerial imagery has been further classified based on different verticals such as government, energy and mining, defense, agriculture & forestry, civil engineering & archaeology, media & entertainment, and others. Finally, the report covers the analysis of these segments across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle-East & Africa, and Latin America along with the qualitative analysis for market estimates that boosts the growth of the global aerial imagery market during the forecast period.

Global Aerial Imagery Market: Research Summary

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the key findings of the report “Global Aerial Imagery Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast, 2024” are:

As per the findings of the research, the government vertical has been the largest revenue generator in the global aerial imagery market, as compared to other verticals. Further, among various types of aerial imagery, low oblique aerial imagery was the largest revenue contributor in 2017. Based on application, Surveillance and monitoring is expected to contribute the largest revenue, during the forecast period

The market in North America is expected to grow rapidly among all regions, during the forecast period. The fast growth is owed to the increase in usage of aerial imagery for mapping sky-rise buildings, dams, and oils & gas plants in the region. The upsurge in urbanization, along with purposed investment in smart cities in the region, is expected to boost the growth rate of the aerial imagery market. Increased military spending on defense to keep the territory safe from external threats will drive the demand for aerial imagery in the region.

Aerial imagery is used by governments of numerous countries to monitor and manage environmental changes that are occurring on a periodical basis due to changes in climate and consumption patterns of the population. It enables to improve of town planning and also helps in determining the optimal route location for various government projects. Aerial imagery is also used by the government to assess damages caused due to any untoward incident or man-made disaster

Global Aerial Imagery Market: Research Methodology

The research was conducted covering desk research and primary research. Extensive secondary research was conducted using paid data sources including Forbes, Factiva, Hoovers, and OneSource. Additionally, several publicly-available data sources were used, including The Imagery & Geospatial Information Society (TIGIS), Professional Aerial Photographer Association (PAPA), American Society for Photogrammetry and Remote Sensing (ASPRS), National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA), and Defense Imagery and Geospatial Organizations (DIGO). These data sources were used to gather industry related information to develop an understanding of aerial imagery and government policies in their respective country.

