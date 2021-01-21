Global Advertisement Market || keyplayers Guangdong Advertising Co.Ltd., Bluefocus Communication Group.

The report “Global Advertisement Market, By Type (Television, Print (Newspaper and Magazine), Radio, Outdoor, Internet (Search, Display, Classified, Video), Mobile Phones, and Cinema), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030” Global Advertisement market accounted for US$ 600.4 billion in 2018 with a CAGR of 5.00%. There is a continual increase in expenditure on media and entertainment across the globe. This essentially indicates to the steadily rising consumer expenditure capacity for acquiring internet access, subscribing to newspapers and magazines, and television and radio, along with video gaming and regular visits to movie theatres which will lead to the overall growth of the market.

Key Highlights:

On 26 November 2019 WPP has announced that it will invest to create a campus in the historic Marquette building in downtown Detroit.

On 19 August 2019 Publicis Groupe announced its acquisition of Rauxa, an independent, full-service marketing agency. Rauxa will become part of Publicis Media, the media solution hub of Publicis Groupe.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global Advertisement market accounted for US$ 600.4 billion in 2018 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 5.00% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented based on type, and region.

By type, Television and Mobile advertising currently dominate the market, holding the majority of the overall market share. This can be attributed to the prevalence of televisions and mobile phones, which has made them one of the preferred modes of advertisement.

By region, Asia-Pacific is projected to lead the global Advertisement market and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period, due to increasing adoption of technology, extensive urbanization and industrialization, and encouraging government initiatives.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “ Global Advertisement Market,” By Type (Television, Print (Newspaper and Magazine), Radio, Outdoor, Internet (Search, Display, Classified, Video), Mobile Phones, and Cinema), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030

The prominent player operating in the global Advertisement market includes WPP Group PLC, Omnicom Group Inc., Publicis Groupe, The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc., Dentsu Inc., HavasSA, Focus Media Group, AVIC Culture Co.Ltd., Guangdong Advertising Co.Ltd., Bluefocus Communication Group.

