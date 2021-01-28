Global Advanced Wound Care Dressing Market Booming Worldwide to Show Significant Growth by 2026||Molnlycke Health Care AB, B. Braun Melsungen AG, ConvaTec Group PLC, Coloplast Corp, Integra LifeSciences Corporation

Global Advanced Wound Care Dressing Market is estimated to reach USD 17.12 billion by 2026 registering a healthy CAGR of 10.1% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This increase in the market can be attributed to the rising age, advance products for care dressing and rising incidence of diabetes.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the advance wound care dressings market are 3M, Smith & Nephew, Molnlycke Health Care AB, B. Braun Melsungen AG, ConvaTec Group PLC, Coloplast Corp, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Cardinal Health, Acelity L.P., Medtronic, Paul HARTMANN AG, Medline Industries Inc., Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, BSN medical, MiMedx, Hollister Incorporated, Organogenesis Inc,AquaMed, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., DeRoyal Industries Inc and others.

Market Drivers

Rise in aging population

Advancement in Technology

Support from the government in terms of funding

Rising incidence of chronic wounds

Problem associated with ineffective traditional wound healing method

Increasing volume of surgeries across the globe

Faster recovery and healing time

Range of wound indications at relatively lower prices

Market Restraints

High competition in the market

Government interference to reduce spending on healthcare

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2017, it is announced by the ConvaTec Group Plc in the U.S., launch of Foam Lite which is a light and flexible silicone foam dressing to manage low acute wounds to non-exuding chronic wounds

In March 2017, ConvaTec Group Plc launched Sensi-Care which is a skin protectant incontinence wipe, provide customers with an advanced solution against skin breakdown because of incontinence

Advanced Wound Care Dressing Market Developments and Acquisitions in 2019

In May, adhesive business administrators originated the newest medical tape at Med-Tech Innovation Expo. Imprinting an acrylic-based adhesive strip, the Lohmann Technologies Medical Division campaign began DuploMED 62400 which is assumed to give exceptional initial variation, validating negative displacement while surgery and giving sufficient flexibility to magnify sufferers’ relief experience.

In May, 3M actuated ahead for the acquisition of Acelity Inc. with the goal of its portfolio augmentations in the high-level and operational injury care. Acelity Inc. is a notable organization in concern to pre-eminent wound care technology and its remedial goods producer. 3M purchase with them will channelize the progress of science and technology for constructing fitter operative care stocks and resolutions crosswise the earth.

Advanced Wound Care Dressing Market Scope

Advanced wound care dressing market is segmented on the basis of countries into U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific in the Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Egypt, Israel, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa as a part of Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

All country based analysis of the advanced wound care dressing market is further analyzed based on maximum granularity into further segmentation. Based on the product type, the market is classified into foam dressings, hydrogels, film dressings, alginates, wound contact layer, super absorbent dressing. Based on the wound type, the market is segmented into surgical wound, ulcers, burns pressure ulcers, venous ulcers, and others. On the basis of end user, the market is fragmented into hospitals, wound care centers, ambulatory centers, home healthcare, clinics and community healthcare. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is divided into direct tenders and retail.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography Overview

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

Competitive Analysis: Global Advanced Wound Care Dressing Market

Global advance wound care dressings market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of advance wound care dressings market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

