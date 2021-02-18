Global Advanced Visualization Market Will Reach USD 6.77 billion By 2028: Fior Markets

A new research report published by Fior Markets with the title Advanced Visualization Market by Products & Service (Services, Hardware & Software), Type of Solution (Standalone Workstation-Based Solutions, Enterprise-Wide Thin Client-Based Solutions), Application (Computed Tomography, Ultrasound, Nuclear Medicine, Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Positron Emission Tomography, Radiotherapy, Other Imaging Modalities), End-User (Imaging Centers, Academic & Research Centers, Hospitals & Surgical Centers, Other End Users), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2021 to 2028

The global advanced visualization market is expected to grow from USD 3.07 billion in 2020 to USD 6.77 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period 2021-2028. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2028. This growth is owing to factors like growing penetration of advanced visualization technologies, expanding healthcare infrastructure, and rising public awareness about the advantages of technologically advanced diagnostic techniques in disease treatment. On the other hand, the North America region accounted for the major market share of 48.6% in the year 2020 and is anticipated to grow throughout the projected period. The large share of this segment is attributed to key factors such as the presence of key players in the region, high per capita income, supportive reimbursement programs, government as well as private investment, quick adoption of new diagnostic imaging solutions, and a high amount of disease diagnostic procedures.

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post the COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

Key players in the global advanced visualization market are Siemens AG, Toshiba Corporation, Agfa HealthCare NV, Visage Imaging, Inc., General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Fujifilm Holdings Ltd., Carestream Health, Inc., and Qi Imaging, among others. Key companies are mainly focusing on developing new products, forming partnerships, and joint ventures to gain significant market share in the global advanced visualization market.

The products & service segment consists of services and hardware & software. Hardware & software dominated the market and held the largest market share of 62.85% in the year 2020. The large share of this segment can be attributed to factors like advancement in hi-tech software and increasing use of advanced visualization solutions in diagnostic centers & hospitals to optimize workflow efficiency. Based on the type of solution, the global market has been divided into standalone workstation-based solutions and enterprise-wide thin client-based solutions. The standalone workstation-based solutions segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.4% due to the expanding scale of diagnostic centers that require modern equipment. The application segment includes computed tomography, ultrasound, nuclear medicine, magnetic resonance imaging, positron emission tomography, radiotherapy, and other imaging modalities. Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 19.1% in the year 2020. This is attributed to its various applications in healthcare, such as radiology, cardiology, and oncology. On the basis of end-user, the advanced visualization market has been segmented into imaging centers, academic & research centers, hospitals & surgical centers, and other end users. The academic & research centers segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate of 11.6% owing to increasing research in new technologies

