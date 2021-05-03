Global Advanced Visualization Market Size, Share, Growth, Demand, Analysis and Forecast 2025 Industry Insights by Products and Services (Hardware and Software, and Services), by Type of Solution (Enterprise-Wide Thin Client-based and Standalone Workstation-based) by Imaging Modality (Ultrasound, Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Nuclear Medicine, Computed Tomography, Positron Emission Tomography, Radiotherapy and Others) and by End User (Imaging Centers, Hospitals and Surgical Centers, Academic and Research Centers and Others)

The global advanced visualization market is growing at significant rate, due to rapid growth in geriatric population and mounting need for efficient and early diagnosis of disease. Different types of solutions contributed to the advanced visualization market size. The market has witnessed high demand for enterprise-wide thin client-based solutions over the last few years due improved data storage capacities and multi-user interface.

The products and services offered in the advanced visualization market include hardware and software, and services. Of both categories, hardware and software market held the larger share in the market, which is due to mounting implementation of AV solutions in hospitals and imaging centers, expansion of technologically innovative software and escalating emphasis of healthcare organizations to simplify and upsurge workflow competence.

Improved data storage capacities, efficient analysis, data transfer competences, multi-user interface, and centralized post-processing solutions are some of the factors responsible for the growth of the enterprise-wide thin client-based solutions segment.

Among the all imaging modalities, the magnetic resonance imaging hold the foremost share in the advanced visualization market, due to growing application of MRI in several clinical areas such as cardiology, oncology and radiology.

Among the all end users, the hospitals and surgical centers are the largest end-users in the advanced visualization market, due to patient prominence on prompter and precise disease diagnosis, mounting inclination for innovative diagnostic technologies, and ongoing inclination of automation & digitalization of diagnostic workflow amid healthcare facilities.

Incorporation of AV solutions in mobile devices, expanding accordance for AV in the emerging economies and mounting need for efficient and early diagnosis of disease are also facilitating the growth for the advanced visualization market.

Globally, the manufacturing companies trying to enter the advanced visualization market are required to maintain stringent regulatory standards. Moreover, the high level of capital requirement also poses a major barrier for the entry of new players. This offers an edge to the established players in the industry competition.

