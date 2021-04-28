Global Advanced Visualization Market – Analysis and Forecast (2018-2024)

Advanced visualization (AV) helps clinicians access various data obtained from

different medical facilities using diagnostic imaging systems. It includes software and

hardware for stocking, exchanging, transmitting, or interpreting diagnostic

images. As a result of the rapidly rising geriatric population and the increasing need for

an efficient and early diagnosis of disease, the global advanced visualization market

is growing significantly. The advanced size of the visualization market was assisted

by numerous solutions. Due to better data storage and multi-users interface, the

industry has been experiencing high demand for enterprise-wide, thin-customer

the solution in recent years.

In the advanced visualization market, products and services include hardware,

software, and services. The hardware and software markets in both categories had

an increased market share, due to increased deployment of AV solutions in hospitals

and imagery centres, the expansion of technologically innovative software and the

increased emphasis on simplified and enhanced workflows by medical organizations.

In addition, services in medical settings and mounting requirements for training

professionals are expected to grow faster in the market.

There are two types of solutions based on thin customer solutions across the

company and standalone workstation solutions. The development of the businesswide

thin client-based solutions segment is driven by the improvement of data

storage capacity, effective analysis, data transfer competence, multi-user interface,

and centralized post-processing solutions. The industry thin client solutions hold the

greater market share of these two types of solutions in the advanced visualization

industry.

The market is divided into ultrasound, magnetic resonance (MRI), nuclear medicine,

computed tomography (CT), positron emission tomography (PET), radiotherapy

(RT), and others based on the imaging modality. The MRI system holds a leading

role in the advanced visualization market among all imaging modalities due to the

increasing application of MRI in several clinical fields, such as cardiology, oncology,

and radiology.

In Imaging Centres, hospitals, and surgery centres, academic, research centres and

others, the market is divided by end-users. In the advanced visualization market, the

hospitals and surgical centres are the largest users, due to their patient prominence

in the diagnosis of prompt and precise diseases, their mounting inclination to

innovate diagnostic technologies and their continuing inclination towards automation

and digitalization of diagnostic workflows among health facilities. In addition, the

growth of imaging centres due to increasing demand for early and efficient diagnosis

and treatment is expected to be the fastest.

The primary growth drivers for advanced visualization systems are advances in AV

software, rapid geriatric population growth, technological developments in AV

technology, the rise in the incidence of chronic diseases, the growing need to make

effective and early diagnoses of the disease, and the increasing knowledge of the

benefits of AV tools in disease diagnosis. In 2012, approximately 117 million people

in the U.S., for instance, had one or more chronic conditions, according to Centres

for Disease Control and Prevention.

Advanced visualization market growth is also facilitated by the integration of AV

solutions into mobile devices, the expansion of AV solutions in emerging economies

and the increasing need for effective and early disease diagnostics.

North America is geographically the most advanced market in visualization, as the

the region is increasing its inclination for an AV solution for diagnostic imaging. The

growth of the advanced market of visualization in North America is also rising with

increasing geriatric populations, improvements in advancing technology of

visualization, a wide variety of disease diagnostic processes, increasing incidence of

chronic diseases and greater preference for AV solutions to diagnostic imaging.

The region comprises a wide population base and is seen to have seen rapid

demand growth in Asia-Pacific. Moreover, rising geriatric populations and the

prevalence of chronic diseases increased health care spending and better healthcare

facilities have a positive effect on the region’s advanced market growth in

visualization.

The demand for such devices is satisfied by investing in innovative technical goods

in the world’s product portfolio, which is the main players in the advanced visualizations

markets. Carestream Health’s Clinical Collaboration Platform with advanced software

was developed at an affordable price by Geary Community Hospital. General Electric

Corporation (GEC), PRO Medicus Limited, Toshiba Corporation, Carestream Health,

Siemens AG, Fujifilm Holding Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V. Terarecon, Inc.,

Inc., AGFA-Gevaert N.V. and QI Imaging are the key players offering AV products.

Latest News Update

In the future, medical checks can be carried out from their homes rather than going

to the hospital. Included in the treatment of chronic diseases such as diabetes are

smartphones and even home appliances. This is the hope of some companies

looking at ways of exploiting technological power.

