Global Advanced Visualization Market – Analysis and Forecast (2018-2024)

Advanced visualization (AV) helps clinicians access various data obtained from different medical facilities using diagnostic imaging systems.
In the advanced visualization market, products and services include hardware,
software, and services. The hardware and software markets in both categories had
an increased market share, due to increased deployment of AV solutions in hospitals
and imagery centres, the expansion of technologically innovative software and the
increased emphasis on simplified and enhanced workflows by medical organizations.
In addition, services in medical settings and mounting requirements for training
professionals are expected to grow faster in the market.
There are two types of solutions based on thin customer solutions across the
company and standalone workstation solutions. The development of the businesswide
thin client-based solutions segment is driven by the improvement of data
storage capacity, effective analysis, data transfer competence, multi-user interface,
and centralized post-processing solutions. The industry thin client solutions hold the
greater market share of these two types of solutions in the advanced visualization
industry.
The market is divided into ultrasound, magnetic resonance (MRI), nuclear medicine,
computed tomography (CT), positron emission tomography (PET), radiotherapy
(RT), and others based on the imaging modality. The MRI system holds a leading
role in the advanced visualization market among all imaging modalities due to the
increasing application of MRI in several clinical fields, such as cardiology, oncology,
and radiology.
In Imaging Centres, hospitals, and surgery centres, academic, research centres and
others, the market is divided by end-users. In the advanced visualization market, the
hospitals and surgical centres are the largest users, due to their patient prominence
in the diagnosis of prompt and precise diseases, their mounting inclination to
innovate diagnostic technologies and their continuing inclination towards automation
and digitalization of diagnostic workflows among health facilities. In addition, the
growth of imaging centres due to increasing demand for early and efficient diagnosis
and treatment is expected to be the fastest.
The primary growth drivers for advanced visualization systems are advances in AV
software, rapid geriatric population growth, technological developments in AV
technology, the rise in the incidence of chronic diseases, the growing need to make
effective and early diagnoses of the disease, and the increasing knowledge of the
benefits of AV tools in disease diagnosis. In 2012, approximately 117 million people
in the U.S., for instance, had one or more chronic conditions, according to Centres
for Disease Control and Prevention.
Advanced visualization market growth is also facilitated by the integration of AV
solutions into mobile devices, the expansion of AV solutions in emerging economies
and the increasing need for effective and early disease diagnostics.
North America is geographically the most advanced market in visualization, as the
the region is increasing its inclination for an AV solution for diagnostic imaging. The
growth of the advanced market of visualization in North America is also rising with
increasing geriatric populations, improvements in advancing technology of
visualization, a wide variety of disease diagnostic processes, increasing incidence of
chronic diseases and greater preference for AV solutions to diagnostic imaging.
The region comprises a wide population base and is seen to have seen rapid
demand growth in Asia-Pacific. Moreover, rising geriatric populations and the
prevalence of chronic diseases increased health care spending and better healthcare
facilities have a positive effect on the region’s advanced market growth in
visualization.
The demand for such devices is satisfied by investing in innovative technical goods
in the world’s product portfolio, which is the main players in the advanced visualizations
markets. Carestream Health’s Clinical Collaboration Platform with advanced software
was developed at an affordable price by Geary Community Hospital. General Electric
Corporation (GEC), PRO Medicus Limited, Toshiba Corporation, Carestream Health,
Siemens AG, Fujifilm Holding Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V. Terarecon, Inc.,
Inc., AGFA-Gevaert N.V. and QI Imaging are the key players offering AV products.
Latest News Update
In the future, medical checks can be carried out from their homes rather than going
to the hospital. Included in the treatment of chronic diseases such as diabetes are
smartphones and even home appliances. This is the hope of some companies
looking at ways of exploiting technological power.
