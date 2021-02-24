Global Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

This report focuses on the Global Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Alphabet

Cisco Systems

Cubic

Econolite

Ericsson

IBM

INRIX

Kapsch TrafficCom

Microsoft

Q-Free

Rapid Flow Technologies

Siemens

Verizon Communications

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) Companies

Automotive and Mobility Companies

IT, Networking, and Telecoms Companies

Government Agencies

Investor Community

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Hardware

1.4.3 Software

1.4.4 Services

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) Companies

1.5.3 Automotive and Mobility Companies

1.5.4 IT, Networking, and Telecoms Companies

1.5.5 Government Agencies

1.5.6 Investor Community

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities Industry

1.6.1.1 Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19?s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Advanced Tr

