Global Advanced Robotic Prosthetic Market growing CAGR +9% by end of 2027| HDT Global, Shadow Robot Company, SkyTouch Inc, Ottobock, Touch Bionics, Inc, ReWalk Robotics, Stryker Corporation

The robotics industry has undergone significant development. From the introduction of robots to perform basic activities such as assistance in surgical procedures and endoscopy, medical robots are now used in a wide range of applications such as neurosurgeries, microsurgeries, radiology, emergency response, and prosthetics. Robots are also used in non-medical applications in hospitals.

The Global Advanced Robotics Prosthetics Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of +9% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Progressions in the processors used in the myoelectric arms has allowed developers to make improvements in fine-tuned control of the prosthetic. Technological advancements, increase in cases of amputation across the globe, and initiatives by nonprofit organizations and government organizations to facilitate the funding of robotic prosthetic devices are some of the factors driving the global robotic prosthetics market.

Global Advanced Robotic Prosthetic Market Players

HDT Global

Shadow Robot Company

SkyTouch Inc

Ottobock

Touch Bionics, Inc

ReWalk Robotics

Stryker Corporation

Smith and Nephew

Medrobotics Corporation

Hansen Medical, Inc

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Advanced Robotic Prosthetic market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Advanced Robotic Prosthetic, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Advanced Robotic Prosthetic market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Advanced Robotic Prosthetic companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Global Advanced Robotic Prosthetic Market Segmentations

The global robotics prosthetics market is segmented on the basis of product, by technology, application, and end user.

Global Advanced Robotic Prosthesis Market, By Product,

Upper extremity prostheses

Lower extremity prostheses

Global Advanced Robotic Prosthesis Market, By Technology,

Bluetooth

Microprocessor

Myoelectric technology

Targeted muscle reinnervation

Others

Global Advanced Robotic Prosthesis Market, End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory surgical centers

Others

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Research objectives

To understand the structure of Advanced Robotic Prosthetic market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Advanced Robotic Prosthetic manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Advanced Robotic Prosthetic with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Advanced Robotic Prosthetic submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

