Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market All Set to Flourish: Expected to Reach USD 69.4 Billion in 2027

According to a study conducted recently by the strategic consulting and market research firm, BlueWeave Consulting, the global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) market was worth USD 25.1 billion in 2020 and is further projected to reach USD 69.4 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of16.4% during 2021-2027 (forecast period). The increasing demand for a safe, efficient, and convenient driving experience as well as the rising demand for luxury vehicles across the globe are the key factors driving the growth of the ADAS market. Additionally, theOriginal Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and government regulatory authorities are taking necessary steps to improve transportation by addressing major challenges like road accidents, traffic congestion, and the cost of transportation. As a result of the high scale of growth of the automotive industry, many sensor technologies are being used to make driving comfortable, luxurious, and safe.

Growth Drivers

Growing Concern Over Safety of Driver and Vehicle

The growing number of safety features aimed at improving driver, passenger, and pedestrian safety can go a long way towards reducing the severity and overall number of motor vehicle accidents. ADAS warns drivers of potential dangers, and intervenes to assist the driver in maintaining control in order to avoid a collision/accident.If required, it also minimizes the severity of an accident if it cannot be circumvented. Car manufacturers are adopting such cutting-edge technologies to design a wide array of safety and convenience-focused features so as to catch the fancy of consumers, which in turn is driving the growth of ADAS in the global market.

Penetration of Electric and Hybrid Vehicle

The shift from conventional vehicles to electric and hybrid vehicles is aiding the development of the ADAS market. Consumers’ preference towards electric and hybrid vehicles owing to their capabilities, such as energy-efficiency, advanced electronic systems, and zero direct carbon emission, would further propel the market growth. Consequently, the leaders in the global automotive market are making a huge investment in the development of high-end hybrid cars. Several governments around the world are also enforcing regulations to reduce carbon emissions, which in turn is driving the increased adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles. Also, surging consumer preference toward advanced parking assistance, a head-up display, and powerful infotainment system technologies are bolstering the growth of the ADAS market.

Competitive Landscape

New entrants have a much lower chance of succeeding as it is difficult to match the high capital requirements of the market’s leading players. Some of the key players includeRobert Bosch, ZF Friedrichshafen, Denso, Aptiv, Brentwood Industries Inc., Enexio, Intel, NVIDIA, Continental, Valeo, Hella, Magna, Samsung, Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd, Delphi Technologies, Harman International, NXP Semiconductor, Panasonic Corporation, Hyundai Mobis, and other prominent Players. In order to improve their production capability, product portfolio, and provide competitive differentiation, companies are increasingly participating in acquisitions, alliances, and mergers.

Recent Development

On 11 January 2021, Aptiv introduced next-gen ADAS platform for highly automated and electrified vehicles. The open and scalable ADAS framework, which is part of Aptiv’s Smart Vehicle Architecture, helps the software-defined vehicle minimize complexity and lower overall system costs.

Aptiv introduced next-gen ADAS platform for highly automated and electrified vehicles. The open and scalable ADAS framework, which is part of Aptiv’s Smart Vehicle Architecture, helps the software-defined vehicle minimize complexity and lower overall system costs. On 9 January 2021, NIO, a market leader in China’s premium smart electric vehicle market, entered into a partnership with American multinational technological company NVIDIA to develop a new generation of electric vehicles using NVIDIA DRIVE Orin system-on-a-chip (SoC) to offer advanced automated driving capabilities.NIO is working to make consumer acceptance of smart, high-performing electric vehicles a reality.

