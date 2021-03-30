Global Adult Diapers Market Growth Status and Outlook by 2027|Domtar Corporation, Drylock Technologies, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Essity, Ontex

The global adult diapers market was valued at US$ 11,291.4 millionin 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 32,859.2 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period 2019-2027.

Some of the key players influencing the Adult Diapers market are Domtar Corporation, Drylock Technologies, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Essity, Ontex, Principle Business Enterprises, First Quality Enterprises, Inc., Abena, Chiaus, Health Care Products, Inc., and Ever Green.

Adult Diapers market is segmented into

Analysis by Product Type (Pant Type, Pad Type, Tape Type, Others); Distribution Channel (Pharmacies, Convenience Store, Online, Others);

End-User (Household, Hospitals, Others)

An adult diaper is made to be worn by an individual with enlarged body than that of a baby and newborn child. Grown-up diapers are commonly utilized by older individuals who are experiencing different conditions, such as dementia or extreme looseness of the bowels, versatility debilitation, and incontinence. Grown-up diapers are available in various forms, such as cushions, which are known as incontinence cushions, underwear, and the diapers that take after conventional diapers utilized for the youngster. The grown-up diapers are utilized for individuals who can’t control their entrails developments and bladder. Especially, older individuals who are on a wheelchair or confined to bed, and the individuals who are experiencing dementia and can’t perceive the need to go to the toilet can utilize grown-up diapers. The increasing occurrence of incontinence and the growing elderly population are the significant factors favoringthe adult diapers industry.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Adult Diapers market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Adult Diapers market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

This research evaluates micro-markets and takes a closer look at the different growth trends, future prospects and regulations that will regulate the industry in the coming years. Researchers have also included a few top performers in the sector to calculate their industry shares and core competencies. The research explains technological developments in the sector along with upcoming areas of the industry that might potentially attract massive investments.

