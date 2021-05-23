Global Adiponitrile Market is Growing at a CAGR of Around 4.5% Through 2029 Adiponitrile Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking - Global Market Insights 2019 to 2029

The adiponitrile market is growing at a CAGR of around 4.5% through 2029, bolstered by a strong demand for polymer nylon 6-6, which finds widespread applications in the production of commodities such as electro-insulation, conveyor belts, and carpet fibers. The adiponitrile market is also being supported by an upward trajectory in the Asia Pacific region, owing to the easier availability of low cost facilities for production.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4486

The demand for nylon 6-6 is continuing to grow across United States and Europe, owing to its use as a popular resin in engineering applications. This is particularly true in terms of the demand for tyre cords from the global automotive segment, which is generating a number of lucrative opportunities in the market for the near future. On the basis of this trend, the sales of adiponitrile are expected to surpass US$ 12 Bn by the end of 2029.

Key Takeaways of Adiponitrile Market Study

Adiponitrile for nylon synthesis applications will hold control over 85% of the global adiponitrile market with a growth of 1.4 x through the forecast period, with a slower rate of growth.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=4486

Most end use applications for adiponitrile will be aimed towards the production of automotive components and materials, which will account for ~42% of the global market, necessitated by the high strength and temperature requirements of components such as plug parts, radiator housing, and hydraulic brakes.

Developed regions including North America and Europe are displaying a low to average rate of growth, while they cumulatively continue to hold more than 61% shares in the global adiponitrile market.

While the sales of adiponitrile are expected to remain higher in developed regions, countries in the East Asia Region are rapidly gaining traction accounting for ~ 20.6% share in the global market, characterized by a high rate of growth through the forecast period.

Even as automotive applications continue to hold dominance in the adiponitrile market, end use applications in the textiles sector for the production of clothing fiber, rugs, and carpets, will continue to grow throughout the forecast period.

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/4486/S

“Hexamethylene diamine has grown strongly in the past five years and remains a significant driving factor. Asia remains hot spot for new investments owing to increasing consumption of engineering resins across the region.”, says the Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Pricing to Intensify Expansion Operations in China

The global adiponitrile market is largely consolidated with prominent players such as Invista, Ascend Performance Materials, and Rhodia accounting for most of the market share. However, the overall market is currently going through intense competition in terms of pricing strategies. Consequently, major players are shifting their production facilities to countries in Asia Pacific, particularly in China. This growth is expected to continue with the rising demand for tyre cords.

For comprehensive insights on this market adoption, ask an analyst here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=4486

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Why Choose Fact.MR?

Serve Myriads of Clients Simultaneously Evidence-Based Information AI-Powered Solutions for Unique Market Challenges Regularly Updated Database for Current Trends Analysis Round-The-Clock Consultation Service

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com