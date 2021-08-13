Global Adhesive Tapes Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview The Business Research Company’s ‘Adhesive Tapes Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change’ is the most comprehensive report available on this market. It covers 60 geographies and thus helps gain a truly global perspective of the market. The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography as well as the size of the market by region and by country. It also compares the market’s historic and forecast growth while highlighting important trends and strategies that template market players can adopt.

The global adhesive tapes market is expected to grow from $57.04 billion in 2020 to $61.01 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.96%.The growth is mainly due to the increased demand for adhesive tapes from end-users like healthcare, electrical & electronics, and automotive industries. The adhesive tapes market is expected to reach $79.83 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.0%.

The adhesive tapes market consists of sales of adhesive tapes by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in manufacturing and selling the adhesive tapes. Adhesive tapes are a combination of a material and an adhesive layer that can be used to join two objects or materials together. It consists of a pressure-sensitive adhesive, which is coated onto a backing material like paper, plastic film, cloth, or metal foil and has removable release liners protecting the adhesive before usage.

Some of the major players of the adhesive tapes market are 3M, Nitto Denko Corporation, Tesa SE, Lintec Corporation, Avery Dennison Corporation, Intertape Polymer Group Inc, Henkel AG, Lohmann GmbH & Co., Scapa Group PLC, DuPont de Nemours Inc., H.B. Fuller Company, Shurtape Technologies LLC, Nichiban Co. Ltd., Advance Tapes International LTD, Ajit Industries Pvt. Ltd, Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd, American Biltrite, Canadian Technical Tape Ltd, Berry Global Inc, Dewal Industries Inc, Industrias Tuk, Saint Gobain, CMS Group of Companies, and RPM International.

The global adhesive tapes market is segmented –

1) By Resin Type: Acrylic, Rubber, Silicone, Others

2) By Material Type: Polypropylene (PP), Paper, Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Others

3) By Technology Type: Solvent-Based, Hot-Melt Based, Water-Based

4) By End-Use: Packaging, Consumer And Office, Healthcare, Automotive, Electrical And Electronics, Building And Construction, Others

The countries covered in the global adhesive tapes market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global adhesive tapes market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

