Global Adhesion Barrier Market || keyplayers MAQUET Holding B.V. & Co. KG., Cryolife, Inc., FzioMed Inc., and Hemostasis, LLC.

The global adhesion barrier market accounted for US$ 587.2 million in 2018 and is estimated to be US$ 870.4 million by 2025 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.2%.

In July 2018, FzioMed Inc. announced the enrolment of patients for a study to check the efficacy and safety of Oxiplex, an adhesion prevention product for use in the lumbar surgery.

Rising awareness about the medical implications of adhesions

In various types of surgeries post-surgical adhesions are a common complication. The understanding and knowledge of adhesion-related complications adhesions have raised in the past few years. Various hospitals and also surgical associations are focusing on creating the awareness about the available anti-adhesive products to control these complications and post-surgical adhesion formation.

The global adhesion barrier market accounted for US $587.2 million in 2018 and is estimated to be US$ 870.4 million by 2025 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.2%. The market report has been segmented on the basis of product, application, and region.

By product, the global adhesion barrier market is segmented into regenerated cellulose, hyaluronic acid, polyethylene glycol, fibrin, and collagen & protein

By application, the target market is segmented into orthopedic, gynecology, cardiovascular, and abdominal.

By region, North America is anticipated to have the largest market size in the adhesion barrier market over the forecast period. North America is expected to dominate because of the presence of increasing volume of surgical procedures performed, large number of hospitals, well-developed healthcare system and presence of ruling market players in the region.

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global adhesion barrier market includes Baxter International Inc., C.R. Bard, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic plc, Sanofi Group, B. Braun Melsungen AG, MAQUET Holding B.V. & Co. KG., Cryolife, Inc., FzioMed Inc., and Hemostasis, LLC.

The market provides detailed information regarding industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory framework across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included into the report.

