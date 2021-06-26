Global Actuators Industry Growth and Development till 2027 Analysis Report

Factors such as need to increase productivity & reduce downtime in industrial facilities & manufacturing activities worldwide, the development of advanced & cost-effective actuators and increasing demand for industrial robots & process automation in different industrial verticals are expected to drive the market. The linear segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Linear actuators are used primarily in automation applications. They are used in a wide range of industries where positioning is needed. The given market is segmented into linear and rotary. The actuators market has been segmented into industrial automation and robotics. The robotic segment is expected be have the highest growth because industries such as automotive and electrical & electronics have shown higher adoption of robots. Other sectors such as pharmaceutical, pulp & paper, and food & beverages are expected to incline more towards the use of robots by increasing adoption of robots by small- and medium-sized enterprises.

Browse report copy @ https://whipsmartmi.com/Report/Actuators-Market

The electrical actuation segment is estimated to hold the largest share. The growth of the electrical actuation segment can be attributed to the replacement of hydraulic and pneumatic actuators by electrical actuators due to their higher efficiency and greater levels of control. The amount of energy consumed in hydraulic and pneumatic actuators is higher than that by electrical actuators. The Asia Pacific region projected to grow at the highest rate owing to China and Japan which are primarily investing in automation to enhance and gain a tactical edge and the development of advanced & cost-effective actuators, and increasing demand for industrial robots and industrial automation in different industrial verticals.

Key Market Players includes ABB (Switzerland), Rockwell Automation (US), Altra Industrial Motion (US), Moog (US), SMC (Japan), Curtiss Wright (US), and MISUMI (Japan), among others.

Request sample with full TOC @ https://whipsmartmi.com/sample/ad0002/Actuators-Market

About Whipsmartmi:

Whipsmart MI provides fact based consulting services in the B2B and B2C domains to help assess complex VUCA developments and provide strategic intelligence to achieve transformational growth by identifying niche high growth opportunities. We facilitate the growth journey through a unique approach using a multitude of inputs to assess changes in the marketplace, disruptive trends, technologies, whitespaces and adjacencies across industries that will eventually impact respective industry domains.

WhipSmart Market Bytes is the most affordable market and competitive intelligence platform with accurate comprehensive coverage and quarterly updates, an indispensable market and strategy planning asset in a world of constant flux.

Contact Info:

Name: Neeraj

Email: sales@whipsmartmi.com

Company Name: Whipsmartmi

Website: https://whipsmartmi.com/

Blog: https://whipsmartmi.com/blogs

Phone: +1 5102005090