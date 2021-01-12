Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market Qualitative Analysis Reveals Explosive Growth By 2026||Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
Global active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market is registering a substantial CAGR of 7.17 % in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to increased occurrence of chronic diseases, technology advances in API manufacturing and increasing generic significance.
Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market are Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, Sanofi, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company., GlaxoSmithKline plc., Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., AbbVie Inc., AstraZeneca, Aurobindo Pharma, BASF SE, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., LUPIN., Mylan N.V., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Piramal Pharma Solutions, Sandoz International GmbH, Saneca Pharmaceuticals a. s and others.
Market Drivers
- Increased occurrence of chronic diseases is driving the growth of the market
- Technology advances in API Manufacturing is propelling the growth of the market
- Increasing generic significance is boosting the growth of the market
- Increasing implementation of artificial intelligence-based drug discovery instruments is contributing to the growth of the market
Market Restraints
- Drug costs monitoring strategies throughout countries is hampering the growth of the market
- Strong rivalry among manufacturers of the API is hindering the growth of the market
- Growing development of anti-counterfeit drugs is restricting the growth of the market
New Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market Developments in 2019
- In March 2019, C-squared PHARMA S.à r.l. acquired Noblius manufacturer of API products. This acquisition will increase the supply of the active pharmaceutical ingredients and will increase their product portfolio.
Segmentation: Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market
By Type
- Innovative Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients
- Generic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients
By Type of Manufacturer
- Captive API Manufacturers
- Merchant API Manufacturers
- By Type
- Merchant Innovative API Manufacturers
- Merchant Generic API Manufacturers
- By Type of Synthesis
- Merchant Synthetic API ManufacturersMerchant Biotech API Manufacturers
- By Type
By Type of Synthesis
- Synthetic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients
- Innovative Synthetic APIS
- Generic Synthetic APIS
- Biotech Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients
- BY type
- Innovative Biotech APIS
- Generic Biotech APIS
- By product
- Monoclonal Antibodies
- Hormones & Growth Factors
- Cytokines
- Fusion Proteins
- Recombinant Vaccines
- Therapeutic Enzymes
- Blood Factors
- By Expression System
- Mammalian Expression Systems
- Microbial Expression Systems
- Yeast Expression Systems
- Insect Expression Systems
- Other Expression Systems
- BY type
By Type of Drug
- Prescription Drugs
- Over-The-Counter Drugs
- Potency
- Low-To-Moderate Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients
- Potent-To-Highly Potent Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient
By Therapeutic Application
- Communicable Diseases
- Oncology
- Pain Management
- Cardiovascular Diseases
- Diabetes
- Respiratory Diseases
- Other Therapeutic Application
By Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacifi
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
