Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market Data Highlighting Major Vendors, Promising Regions, Anticipated Growth Forecast To 2026||Novartis AG, Sanofi, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Global active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market is registering a substantial CAGR of 7.17 % in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to increased occurrence of chronic diseases, technology advances in API manufacturing and increasing generic significance.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market are Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, Sanofi, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company., GlaxoSmithKline plc., Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., AbbVie Inc., AstraZeneca, Aurobindo Pharma, BASF SE, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., LUPIN., Mylan N.V., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Piramal Pharma Solutions, Sandoz International GmbH, Saneca Pharmaceuticals a. s and others.

Market Drivers

Increased occurrence of chronic diseases is driving the growth of the market

Technology advances in API Manufacturing is propelling the growth of the market

Increasing generic significance is boosting the growth of the market

Increasing implementation of artificial intelligence-based drug discovery instruments is contributing to the growth of the market

Market Restraints

Drug costs monitoring strategies throughout countries is hampering the growth of the market

Strong rivalry among manufacturers of the API is hindering the growth of the market

Growing development of anti-counterfeit drugs is restricting the growth of the market

New Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market Developments in 2019

In March 2019, C-squared PHARMA S.à r.l. acquired Noblius manufacturer of API products. This acquisition will increase the supply of the active pharmaceutical ingredients and will increase their product portfolio.

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market Scenario

According to Data Bridge Market Research the active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market is witnessing a significant growth in developing economies due to factors such as increasing incidence of chronic diseases, growing technical advances, adoption of artificial intelligence based drug discovery instruments will drive the growth of the market in the forecast period of 2019-2026. On the other hand, emergence of biosimilar market and development of highly potent active pharmaceutical ingredients will further create new opportunities for the growth of the market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Now the question is which are the other regions that active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market is targeting? Data Bridge Market Research has forecasted a large growth in Asia-Pacific active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The Data bridge market research new reports highlight the major growth factors and opportunities in the active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market.

Segmentation: Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market

By Type

Innovative Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients

Generic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients

By Type of Manufacturer

Captive API Manufacturers

Merchant API Manufacturers By Type Merchant Innovative API Manufacturers Merchant Generic API Manufacturers By Type of Synthesis Merchant Synthetic API ManufacturersMerchant Biotech API Manufacturers



By Type of Synthesis

Synthetic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Innovative Synthetic APIS Generic Synthetic APIS

Biotech Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients BY type Innovative Biotech APIS Generic Biotech APIS By product Monoclonal Antibodies Hormones & Growth Factors Cytokines Fusion Proteins Recombinant Vaccines Therapeutic Enzymes Blood Factors By Expression System Mammalian Expression Systems Microbial Expression Systems Yeast Expression Systems Insect Expression Systems Other Expression Systems



By Type of Drug

Prescription Drugs

Over-The-Counter Drugs

Potency Low-To-Moderate Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Potent-To-Highly Potent Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient



By Therapeutic Application

Communicable Diseases

Oncology

Pain Management

Cardiovascular Diseases

Diabetes

Respiratory Diseases

Other Therapeutic Application

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacifi

South America

Middle East and Africa

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

