Global Active Dry Yeast Market Business Development By Various Trend Analysis by 2024 -Persistence Market Research

Yeast is a fungus which converts starch and sugar resulting in to alcohol and carbon dioxide. Yeast is an important ingredient for bakery and confectionary industry. Active dry yeast is a type of yeast which can be used after dissolving in small quantity of water, and gets activated after leaving it for say 10 minutes. Active dry yeast of Red Star Yeast Company, LLC is a famous one. Active dry yeast is also widely used in wine industry for quick fermentation of grapes rather than the spontaneous or natural fermentation process. The active dry yeast has lower activity than other type of yeast such as compressed yeast. Active dry yeast also finds application in the industrial biotechnology, such as production of chemicals and fuels. Yeast are used in conversion of agricultural-food wastes in to biofuels, which propels the growth of global active dry yeast market.

Some of the key players identified in the global active dry yeast market are Lesaffre, Hagold Hefe GmbH, Dingtao Yongxing Foods Co. Ltd, Asmussen GmbH, ACH Foods, LALLEMAND Inc., AB Mauri Food Inc., Pakmaya, Angel Yeast Co., Ltd etc.

The active dry yeast market is primarily driven by the end user industries such as brewery and bakery. Yeast is a daily item required in very home, and used for fermentation process. Also, it is does not results in any side effects, which again helps in the growth of global active dry yeast market. The production of active dry yeast is mainly from the molasses which is the end product of sugarcane/ sugar manufacturing plants, thus the production cost involved is also low. Hence, the available at cheap cost.

Based on the application, the global active dry yeast market is segmented into:

Clinical research

Fermentation

Based on the end user industry, the global active dry yeast market is segmented into:

Food and Bakery

Brewery

The global active dry yeast market is geographically divided in to five key regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe holds maximum share in the consumption of active dry yeast. The research with yeast to find other applications than fermentation is in swing, with momentum to use in areas biotechnology is new trend. Hagold Hefe GmbH, Asmussen GmbH are the bigger players in the European active yeast market. Asia Pacific followed by Latin America and Middle East and Africa are the next top market for active dry yeast market.

