Global Activated Carbon Market worth US$ 14374.2 Million 2029 with a CAGR of 7.4%
Global Activated Carbon Market, by Product (Powdered Activated Carbon, Granular Activated Carbon, and Pelletized Activated Carbon), by Application (Liquid phase and Gas phase), by End-Use (Water Treatment, Food And Beverages Industry, Pharmaceuticals And Medical, Automotive, Air Purification, and Others (Electronic, Mining, Oil And Gas, and Pulp and Paper), and Region - Global Forecast to 2029
The report “Global Activated Carbon Market, by Product (Powdered Activated Carbon, Granular Activated Carbon, and Pelletized Activated Carbon), by Application (Liquid phase and Gas phase), by End-Use (Water Treatment, Food And Beverages Industry, Pharmaceuticals And Medical, Automotive, Air Purification, and Others (Electronic, Mining, Oil And Gas, and Pulp and Paper), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global activated carbon market is projected to grow from US$ 6962.6 million in 2019 to US$ 14374.2 million by 2029. The global activated carbon market is expected to register moderate growth over the forecast period. This is attributed to increasing adoption of activated carbon as a water-purifying agent to reduce environmental risk caused due to water pollution. Furthermore, activated carbon to remove color from pharmaceutical and food products as well as treatment for poisonings and overdose of oral ingestion are which creating more demand for carbon are driving growth of the global activated carbon market.
Key Highlights:
- In September 2016, Cabot Corporation had launched DARCO H2S HF activated carbon for odor control applications
- On September 2018, Kuraray Chemical Co. Ltd completed acquisition of Calgon Carbon Corporation.
Key Market Insights from the report:
The global activated carbon market accounted for US$ 6962.6 million in 2019 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of product, application, end-use, and region.
- By product, the powdered activated carbon is segment accounted for major revenue share in 2019, owing to increasing utilization of activated carbon in end-use industries such as foods and beverages, chemical, petrochemical, and for decolorization and deodorization applications.
- By application, the liquid phase segment is accounted for major revenue share in 2019 due to rising adoption of activated carbon in industrial water treatment and municipal water treatment, pharmaceutical industry, chemical industry, and foods and beverages industry.
- By end-use, the target market is classified into water treatment, food and beverages industry, pharmaceuticals and medical, automotive, air purification, and others. Others end-use sub-segment is divided into electronic, mining, oil and gas, and pulp and paper.
- By region, Asia Pacific activated carbon market is accounted for major revenue share of the global activated carbon market and is further anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period, owing to rising demand for activated carbon, rapid industrialization, and government initiatives for offering subsidiaries for water and air purification plants in countries Japan, China, and India. The market in North America is expected to account for major revenue share in global activated carbon market during forecast period in 2019.
Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Activated Carbon Market”, by Product (Powdered Activated Carbon, Granular Activated Carbon, and Pelletized Activated Carbon), by Application (Liquid phase and Gas phase), by End-Use (Water Treatment, Food And Beverages Industry, Pharmaceuticals And Medical, Automotive, Air Purification, and Others (Electronic, Mining, Oil And Gas, and Pulp and Paper), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa)- forecast till 2029
The prominent player operating in the activated carbon market includes Calgon Carbon Corporation, Osaka Gas Co. Ltd, Cabot Corporation, Haycarb Plc., Kuraray Chemical Co. Ltd, KUREHA CORPORATION, Donau Carbon GmbH, Silcarbon Aktivkohle GmbH, Oxbow Activated Carbon LLC
