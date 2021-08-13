Global Activated Carbon Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview The Business Research Company’s ‘Activated Carbon Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ is the most comprehensive report available on this market. It covers 60 geographies and thus helps gain a truly global perspective of the market. The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography as well as the size of the market by region and by country. It also compares the market’s historic and forecast growth while highlighting important trends and strategies that template market players can adopt.

The global activated carbon market is expected to grow from $4.47 billion in 2020 to $5.51 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.3%.. The growth is due to increasing demand from end-user industries like water purification, sewage treatment plants and air purification owing to stringent regulations by governments across the world to curb pollution and promote sustainability. The activated carbon market is expected to reach $8.49 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 11.4%.

Request For The Sample Of The Activated Carbon Market Here:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=4096&type=smp

The activated carbon market consists of sales of activated carbon by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture activated carbon. Activated carbon is used to purify gases and liquids in a variety of applications such as municipal drinking water, industrial pollution control, food and beverage processing, and odor removal. It also helps in de-colorization and solvent purification in industrial sectors such as chemical, petrochemical, mining, and automotive. Activated carbon is produced from carbonaceous sources such as nutshells, coal, coconut, wood, and peat.

Place A Direct Purchase Order Of The Activated Carbon Report Here:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/purchaseoptions.aspx?id=4096

The activated carbon market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the activated carbon market are Calgon Carbon Corporation, Haycarb PLC, Kureha Corporation, Donau Carbon GmbH, Silcarbon Aktivkohle GmbH, Puragen LLC, Universal Carbons, Adsorbent Carbons, Shinkwang Chem Ind Co Ltd, Century Chemical Works Sdn Bhd, Kalimati Carbon Pvt Ltd, Puragen LLC, Universal Carbons, Oxbow Coal SARL, Adsorbent Carbon Private Ltd, Sunny Earth Minerals LTD, Capital Carbon, and EcoGreen Technological

The global activated carbon market is segmented –

1) By Type: Powdered Activated Carbon, Polymer Coated Activated Carbon, Granular Activated Carbon, Bead Activated Carbon, Extruded or Pelletized Activated Carbon, Others

2) By Application: Liquid Phase Applications, Gas Phase Applications, Metal Extraction, Medicine, Others

3) By End Use: Water Treatment, Food & Beverage Processing, Pharmaceutical & Medical, Automotive, Air Purification, Others

Read More On The Global Activated Carbon Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/activated-carbon-global-market-report

The activated carbon market report describes and explains the global activated carbon market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The activated carbon report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global activated carbon market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global activated carbon market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

The Full Report Includes

1. Executive Summary

2. Activated Carbon Market Characteristics

3. Activated Carbon Market Trends And Strategies

4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Activated Carbon

5. Activated Carbon Market Size And Growth

…..

27. Activated Carbon Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Activated Carbon Market

29. Activated Carbon Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.



Contact Us:

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Check out our Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model