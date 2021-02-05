Global Acrylic Acid Industry Outlook to 2024 – Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Active and Planned Plants

ReportsnReports added Acrylic Acid Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. Acrylic Acid Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. Acrylic Acid Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

Request for FREE PDF Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=3861201

Global acrylic acid capacity is expected to experience moderate growth over the next five years from 8.70 mtpa in 2019 to 10.35 mtpa by 2024. Around 14 planned and announced acrylic acid plants are expected to come online predominantly in Asia, followed by the Middle East over the upcoming years. Among countries, China is expected to lead acrylic acid capacity growth by 2024, followed by India and South Korea.

Scope of this Report-

– Global acrylic acid capacity outlook by region

– Global acrylic acid capacity outlook by country

– Acrylic acid planned and announced plants details

– Capacity share of the major acrylic acid producers globally

– Global acrylic acid capital expenditure outlook by region

– Global acrylic acid capital expenditure outlook by country

Reasons to Buy this Report-

– Obtain the most up to date information available on all active, planned and announced acrylic acid plants globally

– Identify opportunities in the global acrylic acid industry with the help of upcoming projects and capital expenditure outlook

– Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historical and forecast of acrylic acid capacity data

Single User License: US $ 3995

Get FLAT 25% Discount on this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=3861201

Table of Contents

2. Introduction

3. Global Acrylic Acid Capacity and Capital Expenditure Review

3.1. Global Acrylic Acid Industry, An Overview

3.2. Global Acrylic AcidIndustry, Capacity by Key Countries, 2014-2024

3.3. Global Acrylic Acid Industry, Capacity Share vis-à-vis Growth by Key Countries, 2014-2019

3.4. Global Acrylic Acid Industry, Planned and Announced Plants

3.5. Global Acrylic AcidCapacity Contribution by Region

3.6. Key Companies by Acrylic Acid Capacity Contribution (% Share), 2019

3.7. Key Countries by Active Global Capacity Contribution to Acrylic Acid Industry

3.8. Regional Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Plants

3.9. Global Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Plantsby Countries

3.10. Global Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Plants by Company

3.11. Regional Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Plants

3.12. Global Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Plants byCountries

4. Global Planned and AnnouncedAcrylic Acid Plants

5. Africa Acrylic Acid Industry

5.1. Africa Acrylic Acid Industry, An Overview

5.2. Africa Acrylic Acid Industry,Capacity by Country, 2014-2024

5.3. Africa Acrylic Acid Industry, Capacity Share vis-à-vis Growth by Country, 2014-2019

5.4. Acrylic Acid Industry in South Africa

6. Asia Acrylic Acid Industry

7. Europe Acrylic Acid Industry

8. Former Soviet Union Acrylic Acid Industry

9. Middle East Acrylic Acid Industry

10. North America Acrylic Acid Industry

11. South America Acrylic Acid Industry

12. Appendix