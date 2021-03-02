Global Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCP) Market Insights Report, Forecast to 2027

This latest Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCP) report published by Global Market Monitor covers the current market dynamics, and provides effective competition strategies and market guidelines for the majority of practitioners.

The Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCP) industry concentration is very high; there are few manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from U.S. and Western European.Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in U.S. and E.U. Top 3 producers, i.e. Teledyne Marine (US), Nortek (Norway) and SonTek (US) dominated above 80% of the global market.The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. The United States takes the market share of 32%, followed by EU with 31.1%. China’s consumption market has a quicker growing speed of CAGR 3.4%.We tend to believe this industry becomes more and more mature, and the consumption increasing rate will show a smooth curve.

An acoustic Doppler current profiler (ADCP) is a hydroacoustic current meter similar to a sonar, attempting to measure water current velocities over a depth range using the Doppler effect of sound waves scattered back from particles within the water column. The term ADCP is a generic term for all acoustic current profilers although the abbreviation originates from an instrument series introduced by RD Instruments in the 1980s. The working frequencies range of ADCPs range from 38 kHz to several Megahertz.

Key Market Players Profile

The report provides an analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and offers information on the products offered by various companies, which will help companies create strategies to take advantages of the emerging opportunities in the future. Production and consumption are estimated to continue developing with a stable growth rate during the forecast period. As a result of meeting the surging demand, more manufacturers are expected to go into this industry.

Players covered in the report are:

SonTek

Rowe Technologies

HaiYing Marine

Teledyne Marine

LinkQuest

Rickly

Nortek

Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCP) Application Abstract

The Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCP) is commonly used into:

Bottom Tracking

Discharge Measurements

DVL

Wave Measurements

Turbulence

Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCP) Type

2 Beams ADCP

3 Beams ADCP

4 Beams ADCP

5 Beams ADCP

Others

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCP) Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCP) Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCP) Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCP) Market in Major Countries

7 North America Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCP) Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCP) Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCP) Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCP) Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Analyzed Regions Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others

