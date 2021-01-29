Global Acoustic and Thermal Insulation for Electric Vehicles Market || keyplayers

The report “ Global Acoustic and Thermal Insulation for Electric Vehicles Market , By Material Type (Foams, Fibers, Pads and Mats, and Others), By Propulsion Type (Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs), Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs)), By Application (Passenger Compartment, Rear Compartment, Under the Hood and Battery Pack, and Exterior), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030″ Global acoustic and thermal insulation for electric vehicles market accounted for US$ 144.5 million in 2019 with a CAGR of 11.04%. Automotive cabin insulation material helps enhance the premium features of automotive vehicles, which include acoustics and reducing the production of unwanted sounds while the vehicle is in use. Governments have introduced stringent regulations against emissions. Noise pollution, significant heat dissipation and the generation of noise from vehicles can adversely affect the environment. These factors are expected to drive the automotive cabin insulation material over the forecast period.

Key Highlights:

On June 29, 2018, Adler Pelzer Group launched EVO, the solution for New Energy Vehicle acoustics.

On August 30, 2019, Motus Integrated Technologies acquires Janesville Fiber Solutions.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global acoustic and thermal insulation for electric vehicles market accounted for US$ 144.5 million in 2019 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 11.04% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of material type, propulsion type, application, and region.

By material type, foam-based material acquires the largest market share in the current scenario.

By propulsion type, the HEVs segment acquires the largest market share in the current scenario and anticipated to register high CAGR value during forecast period.

By application, the passenger compartment currently has the highest amount of application of insulation materials in an electric vehicle. This is due to multiple application areas for insulation materials inside a passenger cabin.

By region, Asia-Pacific is projected to lead the global Acoustic and Thermal Insulation for Electric Vehicles market and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period, due to growing trend of continuous innovations and automation in the automotive industry.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “ Global Acoustic and Thermal Insulation for Electric Vehicles Market ,” By Material Type (Foams, Fibers, Pads and Mats, and Others), By Propulsion Type (Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs), Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs)), By Application (Passenger Compartment, Rear Compartment, Under the Hood and Battery Pack, and Exterior), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030

To know the upcoming trends and insights prevalent in this market, click the link below:

Links:https://prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Global-Acoustic-and-Thermal-Insulation-4083

The prominent player operating in the global acoustic and thermal insulation for electric vehicles market includes Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH, Armacell International S.A., Autoneum, CYG TEFA Co., Ltd, Halco USA, INOAC Corporation, Janesville Acoustics, Morgan Advanced Materials plc, Pritex Limited, and Shanghai Xinan Automobile Sound-Insulation Felt Co., Ltd.

About Prophecy Market Insights

Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

Contact Us:

Sales

Prophecy Market Insights

Email- sales@prophecymarketinsights.com