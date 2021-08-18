Global Acne Drugs Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global acne market is expected to grow from $4.03 billion in 2020 to $4.04 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.2%. The slow growth is mainly due to defering treatments related to skin due to the outbreak of COVID-19 that has led to reduced demand for drugs comparatively. The acne drugs market is expected to reach $4.61 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 3.4%.

The acne drugs market consists of sales of prescription acne drugs (Salicylic acid, Retin-A Micro, Onexton, and Solodyn) and related OTC non-prescription products (cleansers, lotions, gels, toners, masks and pads containing acne-fighting ingredients) which are used to treat skin diseases such as acne vulgaris and acne rosacea. Based on the type of acne, this market is segmented into inflammatory acne and non-inflammatory acne. The market in this report does not include the sales of drugs used for dermatitis and psoriasis.

The acne drugs market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the acne drugs market are Allergan, Galderma S.A., Valeant Pharmaceutical International Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

The global acne market is segmented –

1) By Type: Inflammatory Acne, Non-Inflammatory Acne

2) By End User: Hospitals & Clinics, Pharmacies & Drug Stores, Ambulatory Surgical Centres

3) By Therapeutic Class: Retinoids, Antibiotics, Salicylic Acid, Benzoyl Peroxide

The acne drugs market report describes and explains the global acne drugs market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The acne drugs report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global acne drugs market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global acne drugs market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

