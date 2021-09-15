Global Accounting Services Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global accounting services market is expected to grow from $544.06 billion in 2020 to $573.29 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $735.94 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%.

The accounting services market consists of the sales of accounting services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide recording and analysis of financial transactions and other financial values pertaining to businesses and other organizations. The accounting service involves summarizing, analyzing, auditing and reporting of the financial transactions to tax collection agencies and entities. It also involves auditing and preparing financial statements, designing accounting systems, developing budgets and accounting advisory. Accounting services undertake processes where human capital is the major input. They make available the knowledge and skills of their employees, often on an assignment basis, where an individual or team is responsible for the delivery of services to the client. The accounting services market is segmented into payroll services; tax preparation services and bookkeeping, financial auditing and other accounting services.

The accounting services market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the accounting services market are PwC LLP, Ernst & Young LLP, Deloitte LLP, KPMG LLP, BDO International Ltd.

The global accounting services market is segmented –

1) By Type: Payroll Services, Tax Preparation Services, Bookkeeping, Financial Auditing and Other Accounting Services

2) By End Use Industry: IT Services, Manufacturing, Financial Services, Construction, Others

The accounting services market report describes and explains the global accounting services market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The accounting services report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global accounting services market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global accounting services market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

