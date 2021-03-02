Global Abrasive Wheels Market Survey Report, 2020-2027
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Abrasive Wheels market.
Abrasive Wheel is a coated abrasive which bonded fine ore abrasive grains to the base material of uniform thickness. It can machine a uniform surface. Abrasive Wheel consist of abrasive grains adhered onto a backing of cloth, fiber, film, paper, non-woven, or other material. These units are then mounted on a sander, grinder or similar tool and used in a variety of sanding, grinding, polishing and surface preparation applications.
Leading Vendors
WinKing Abrasives
DRONCO
Noritake
Langfang Shengsen Abrasives
Camel Grinding Wheels
Stanley Black & Decker
BWS Industrial(Zhuhai)
Yongtai Zhengzhou Abrasives
Klingspor
Saint-Gobain
Abracs
3M
FUJI Grinding Wheel
MABTOOLS
Zhuhai Elephant
SuperAbrasives
METABO
Andre Abrasive Articles
Rhodius
Tyrolit Group
Weiler Corporation
Pferd
Bosch
Zhejiang Yida Abrasive
Hermes Schleifmittel
By application:
Automotive
Machinery & Equipment
Aerospace & Defense
Metal Fabrication
Others
On the basis of products, the various types include:
Cutting Wheels
Grinding Wheels
Others
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Abrasive Wheels Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of Abrasive Wheels Market by Types
4 Segmentation of Abrasive Wheels Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of Abrasive Wheels Market in Major Countries
7 North America Abrasive Wheels Landscape Analysis
8 Europe Abrasive Wheels Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific Abrasive Wheels Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Abrasive Wheels Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
Analyzed Regions Outlook
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others
