Global Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market Top Companies Analysis By WhipsmartMI

The global market report scope includes a detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends. The report covers analysis of regional and country-level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies. The report scope includes a detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the market share.

The prominent key market players in the global Abrasion Resistant Coatings industries are AkzoNobel N.V., Saint-Gobain, Jotun A/S, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Hempel A/S, Praxair Surface Technologies, Henkel, and Sika AG.

The Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market report has been categorized as below

By Type

Metal/Ceramic Coatings

Oxide Coatings

Carbide Coatings

Nitride Coatings

Others

Polymer

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Fluoropolymer

Polyester

Others

By End-Use

Oil & gas

Marine

Power Generation

Transportation

Mining

Construction

By Region

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

South America

Middle East and Africa

The market is expected to be driven by increased investments in manufacturing industries, particularly in the APAC region’s power generation industry. The power generation sector is expected to grow at the fastest rate because it provides protection from adverse weather conditions. Wind turbine blades, concrete cooling towers, valves, containment vessels, nuclear components, generators, dam structures, and turbines are just a few of the major applications of abrasion resistance coatings. When compared to traditional paints and gelcoats, abrasion resistance coatings extend the life of wind turbine blades by 20 years. It also improves UV stability, allows for minimal dirt pickup, has excellent abrasion resistance, and has a low reflectivity. Ceramic-based abrasion-resistant coatings are divided into three categories: oxide, carbide, and nitride. Because of their excellent high-temperature and abrasion resistance, these coatings are preferred over other material types. Ceramic coatings, on the other hand, are more expensive than other materials due to the use of a costly thermal spray process. However, because ceramic coatings require less maintenance than polymer-based coatings, the overall life cycle cost will be lower. Europe is a significant market with the highest expected share of the abrasion resistant coatings market. Germany, France, Russia, Italy, and the United Kingdom are among the major European markets. The growing emphasis on the generation of renewable energy sources is driving the market for abrasion resistant coatings in Germany. The region has been active in the generation of renewable energy.

