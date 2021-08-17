Global 5G Services Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global 5G services market is expected to grow from $69.39 billion in 2020 to $83.24 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The 5G services market is expected to reach $188 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 23%.

The 5G services market consists of sales of 5G and its related services. 5G is 5th generation services that evaluate networks to interconnect people, control machines, devices, and objects. 5G services will deliver the high levels of efficiency and performance that will empower to connect new industries and new user experience. 5G delivers the speed as high as 20 Gbps and is likely to refine a broad range of services in industries ranging from transportation to retail, education to entertainment, medical to an automotive and wide array of the internet of things (IoT).

The 5g services market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the 5g services market are AT&T, Verizon Communications, Inc., China Mobile, Vodafone, Telstra, China Telecom, Deutsche Telecom, SK Telecom, Saudi Telecom Company, and T-Mobile USA Inc.

The global 5G services market is segmented –

1) By Communication Type: Fixed Wireless Access (FWA), Enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB), Ultra-Reliable and Low Latency Communications (uRLLC), Massive Machine-Type Communications (mMTC)

2) By End-User: Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Media & Entertainment, IT & Telecom, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare

3) By Vertical: Smart Cities, Smart Buildings, Connected Factories, Smart Utilities, Connected Healthcare, Connected Retail, Others

The 5g services market report describes and explains the global 5g services market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The 5g services report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global 5g services market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global 5g services market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

