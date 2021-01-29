Global 5G Infrastructure Market || keyplayers Nokia Corporation, Verizon Communications, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

The report “Global 5G Infrastructure Market, By Communication Infrastructure (5G RAN, 5G Core, Small Cell, Macro Cell, and Network Functions Virtualization Infrastructure (NFVI)), By End-user Industry (Automotive, Industrial, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities, and Public Infrastructure), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029″ Global 5G infrastructure market accounted for US$ 2.60 billion with a CAGR of 76.12%. 5G technology is expected to offer a promising innovation revolution by bringing digital intelligence to previous analogue technologies. The deployment of 5G technology provides several advantages such as high-speed data transmission and higher efficiency as compared to 3G and 4G. 5G wireless network is expected to be the backbone of smart cities, which provides a lucrative opportunity for the growth of the market.

Key Highlights:

In February 2019, Ericsson entered into a partnership with Intel Corporation to develop the next-generation hardware management platform. This platform will deliver a new level of cloudlike agility, transparency & efficiency required for Network Functions Virtualization (NFV), distributed cloud, and 5G.

In January 2019, AT&T collaborated with Chicago-based Rush University Medical Center and the Rush System for Health working to bring the first standards-based 5G enabled the hospital to the U.S. This 5G technology bring faster speed, lower latency, and support the abundance of innovative technologies.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global 5G infrastructure market accounted for US$ 2.60 billion in 2020 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 76.12% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented based on communication infrastructure, end-user industry, and region.

By communication infrastructure, the small cell sub-segment generated the highest revenue in the global 5G infrastructure market.

By end-user industry, the automotive & transportation sector is expected to be affected widely with the introduction of 5G technology.

By region, Asia-Pacific is projected to lead the global 5G infrastructure market and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period, due to various technological advancements related to automotive, aerospace & defence, manufacturing due to government initiatives such as investment in R&D further propels the growth of the market.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “ Global 5G Infrastructure Market, By Communication Infrastructure (5G RAN, 5G Core, Small Cell, Macro Cell, and Network Functions Virtualization Infrastructure (NFVI)), By End-user Industry (Automotive, Industrial, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities, and Public Infrastructure), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029

The prominent player operating in the global 5G infrastructure market includes AT&T, Inc., Ericsson, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Mediatek, Inc, Intel Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Nokia Corporation, Verizon Communications, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

