Global 5G Infrastructure Equipment Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global 5G infrastructure equipment market reached a value of nearly $2,211.4 million in 2019. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 69.93% from 2019 ad reach $18,437.5 million in 2023.

The 5G infrastructure equipment market consists of sales of 5G infrastructure equipment and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture 5G network hardware or network communication devices supporting 5G technology that is used for telecommunications including wireless communication networks, and broadcasting through 5G networks.

The 5g infrastructure equipment market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the 5g infrastructure equipment market are Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd., Nokia Corporation, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Fujitsu Limited

The 5G infrastructure equipment market is segmented by communication infrastructure, by type of network technology

By Communication Infrastructure – The 5G infrastructure equipment market is segmented by communication infrastructure into

a. Small Cell

b. Macro Cell

c. Radio Access Network (RAN)

d. Distributed Antenna System (DAS)

By Type of Network Technology- The 5G infrastructure equipment market is segmented by type of network technology into

a. Software Defined Networking (SDN)

b. Network Function Virtualization (NFV)

c. Mobile Edge Computing (MEC)

d. Fog Computing (FC)

The 5g infrastructure equipment market report describes and explains the global 5g infrastructure equipment market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The 5g infrastructure equipment report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global 5g infrastructure equipment market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global 5g infrastructure equipment market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

