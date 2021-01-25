Global 5G Chipset Market || keyplayers Texas Instruments, Inc. NXP Semiconductors NV Analog Devices, Inc.

5G chipsets allows the transmission of 5G packet on portable hotspots, smartphones, and Internet Things devices. Increing demand for the broad network coverage along with the low latency and power consumption is major factor driving growth of the global 5G chipset market. Growth in the demand for the high speed internet network across the globe is one among the major factor boosting growth of the global market currently. Additionally, Increing machine-to-machine (M2M) communications and Internet of Things (IoT) connections is also expected to fuel growth of the global market in the near future. For instance, in July 2019 as per the data published by Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, machine-to-machine (M2M) communications are rapidly growing across the globe. Countries such as Sweden, Austria, Italy, New Zealand and United States will remain the leaders in the number of M2M SIM cards in use per 100 inhabitants. Sweden counts 126 M2M SIM cards per 100 inhabitants – a much higher level and M2M/embedded mobile cellular subscriptions grew by over 21% in the last year.

Moreover, growing demand for the Internet of Things (IoT) telecom services, mobile data services across the globe is expected to boost growth of the global market over the forecast year 2019 to 2029. However, high cost associated with the hardware that are involved in the terrestrial network densification is restraining growth of the global 5G chipset market. Furthermore, penetration of 5G services with along with satellite communication is expected to create growth opportunities in the target market. Increasing numbers of strategic partnerships in the developing economies with the integrators of systems will support the global 5G chipset market over coming years. The global 5G chipset market is expected to face some challenges including technological design of the chipsets and the power dissipation in the massive mimo antenna. It is necessary to overcome these challenges in order to growth this market globally.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global 5G Chipset Market, By Chipset:

Application-specific Integrated Circuits (ASIC) Type

Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit (RFIC)

Millimeter Wave Technology Chips

Global 5G Chipset Market, By Operational Frequency:

Sub-6 GHz

Between 26 and 39 GHz

Above 39 GHz

Global 5G Chipset Market, By End User:

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Retail

Rest of Middle East & Africa



Company Profile:

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.* Company Overview Chipset Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Performance

MediaTek Inc.

Intel Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

Xilinx Inc.

Nokia Corporation

Broadcom Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

Integrated Device Technology Inc.

Anokiwave Inc.

Qorvo Inc.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc.

Cavium Inc.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

Texas Instruments, Inc.

NXP Semiconductors NV

Analog Devices, Inc.

