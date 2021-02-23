Global $5229+ Mn Artificial Intelligence in Aviation Market Outlook to 2027: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations | RCMR

ReportCrux Market Research has published a new report titled “Artificial Intelligence in Aviation offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Artificial Intelligence in Aviation Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Artificial Intelligence in Aviation.

Artificial Intelligence in Aviation Market is estimated to grow from USD 241.73 Million in 2019 to USD 5,229.97 Million by 2027, at a CAGR of 46.9% during 2020-2027.

In order to Understand How COVID-19 Impact is Covered in This Report, Request for a Sample copy of the report at:

https://reportcrux.com/request-sample-report/Artificial-Intelligence-in-Aviation-Market

Market Overview:

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Aviation is drastically altering the way the companies were approaching their data, revenue streams and other operations. World’s most leading airlines are now using AI to increase their customer satisfaction, advance their operational efficiency and to avoid costly mistakes. Many airlines and airports are now implementing new technologies and switching to AI in order to support their customer service.

The major factors driving the growth of this market include significant upsurge in capital investments by aviation companies, increasing adoption of cloud-based applications and services in this industry and use of big data in aerospace industry.

“Final Report will cover a detailed analysis regarding the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Artificial Intelligence in Aviation Market Companies

Here are the best key companies in Artificial Intelligence in Aviation Market

NVIDIA (US) Intel (US) Microsoft (US) Amazon (US) Boeing (US) IBM (US) Xilinx (US) Micron (US) Garmin (US) General Electric (US) Lockheed Martin (US) Airbus (France) Thales (France) Samsung (South Korea)

Segmentation Analysis:

The global market for the Artificial Intelligence in Aviation is segmented into offering, application, technology and region.

By Offering:

Based on the offerings, the market is segmented into Services, Software and Hardware. Amongst these, the software type is expected to account for the larges share.

Software segment accounted for about 46% of the overall market. Hardware segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 47.2% in the forecast years

To view intelligent capabilities comparable to the human brain, AI systems require highly effective and powerul hardware. Hence, the fast growth of hardware market can be attributed to the growing need for high computing power hardware platforms to run different machine learning algorithms on both devices as well as the servers.

This high share is owing to the fact that a lot of developments is done in AI software for varied applications like flight operations, surveillance and other airport operations. AI systems contain software like application program interfaces, such as voice, expression, sensor data and vision along with machine learning algorithms, in order to understand different applications in the aviation industry.

By Application:

Based on application, the market is divided into smart maintenance, virtual assistants, surveillance, manufacturing, dynamic pricing, training, flight operations and others. Amongst all, the virtual assistants are projected to hold the maximum share of about 36%throughout the forecast period. AI-based virtual assistants help by minimizing the recurring jobs like adjusting radio frequencies, presenting location information on demands or reading wind forecasts on requests;

thus, boosting the competitiveness of airline companies and improving the performance of pilots. These recurring jobs are taken care of by the AI enabled virtual assistants. In addition, the virtual assistants also help airline businesses to boost their customer services.

Surveillance application is expected to grow at the fastest rate of 46.9% from 2019 to 2027

This fast growth is owing to the wide-ranging developments in the AI-enabled drone surveillance sector which is primarily designed for aviation industry inspection purposes.

They can provide quick responses to basic questions related to various services/offerings or flight status, while other important and crucial issues are resolved by the customer representatives thus enhancing the customer experience. Thus, by taking into consideration the benefits that are offered by these systems, more and more airline companies are expected to adopt the virtual assistants in the upcoming years.

By Technology:

By technology, the market is segmented into Natural Language Processing, Machine Learning, Computer Vision and Context Awareness Computing. Among all the technologies, machine learning is expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period. It enables systems to automatically improve their performance with the experience.

The ability of machine learning to capture and process big data, along with its increased ability to make previously impossible calculations, is accelerating the development of the market for machine learning.

“Machine learning is expected to hold the largest share in 2019”

Machine learning’s ability to collect and analyze large data, along with its improved ability to render previously difficult calculations, is driving the growth of the machine learning industry.

Artificial Intelligence in Aviation Market Segmentation

By Offering

Services

Software

Hardware

By Application

Smart Maintenance

Virtual Assistants

Surveillance

Manufacturing

Dynamic Pricing

Training

Flight Operations

Others

By Technology

Natural Language Processing

Machine Learning

Computer Vision

Context Awareness Computing

Regional Analysis:

North America is expected to hold the largest share of about 48% of the AI in aviation market

Surveillance, smart maintenance, virtual assistance and manufacturing are some of the major applications of AI in aviation industry in North America. In addition, US is one of the world’s leading countries in terms of implementing AI technologies in various application areas. Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at a higher rate in between 2019 to 2027.

The growth can be attributed to the tremendous demand for AI technologies from the countries like Japan and China in order to increase their efficiency of their aviation sector.

Are you Looking for Regional Insights / Report Customization?

https://reportcrux.com/request-customization/Artificial-Intelligence-in-Aviation-Market

Table of Content:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Methodology

2.2. Models

2.3. Research limitations

3. Executive Summary

4. Post COVID-19 Industry Dynamics

5. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Industry

5.1. Restrictions due to COVID-19

5.2. Demand-side Constraints

5.3. Supply-side Constraints

6. Market Price & Cost Analysis

6.1. Price Trend Analysis of the Market

7. Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

7.1. Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing

7.2. Industrial Chain Analysis

7.3. Downstream Buyers

8. Market Dynamics and Industry Analysis

8.1. Global Artificial Intelligence in Aviation Market: Introduction

8.2. Market Drivers

8.2.1. Increasing Adoption of Cloud-Based Applications and Services in Aviation Industry

8.2.2. Use of Big Data in Aerospace Industry

8.2.3. Significant Increase in Capital Investments by Aviation Companies

8.3. Market Restraint

8.3.1. Limited Number of Experts in AI

8.3.2. Concerns Regarding Data Privacy

8.4. Market Opportunity

8.4.1. Improved Operational Efficiency with the Help of AI in Aviation Industry

8.4.2. Increasing Adoption of AI to Improve Customer Services

8.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

9. Trending Insights on Current Market Scenario

9.1. Current Market Trends

9.2. SWOT Analysis

9.3. PESTEL Analysis

10. Market Growth Attractiveness Analysis

11. Competitive Share Analysis

11.1. Company Share Analysis

11.2. Strategic Developments

11.3. Supplier Benchmarking

12. Global Artificial Intelligence in Aviation Market: Offering Segment Analysis

13. Global Artificial Intelligence in Aviation Market: Application Segment Analysis

14. Global Artificial Intelligence in Aviation Market: Technology Segment Analysis

15. Global Artificial Intelligence in Aviation Market: Regional Analysis

15.1. Regional Overview

15.2. North America

15.2.1. U.S.

15.2.2. Canada

15.2.3. Rest of North America

15.3. Europe

15.3.1. Germany

15.3.2. U.K.

15.3.3. France

15.3.4. Italy

15.3.5. Spain

15.3.6. Russia

15.3.7. Rest of Europe

15.4. Asia Pacific

15.4.1. China

15.4.2. Japan

15.4.3. India

15.4.4. Australia

15.4.5. Southeast Asia

15.4.6. Rest of Asia Pacific

15.5. Latin America

15.5.1. Brazil

15.5.2. Mexico

15.5.3. Rest of Latin America

15.6. Middle East and Africa

15.6.1. Saudi Arabia

15.6.2. South Africa

15.6.3. UAE

15.6.4. Rest of Middle East and Africa

16. Company Profiles

Browse Full Report Access here:

https://reportcrux.com/summary/6931/Artificial-Intelligence-in-Aviation-Market

About Us:

ReportCrux is a global market intelligence aggregator and publisher of market research reports, business information reports, economic and equity reports. We cater a diverse range of industrial sectors along with niche domains and sub-domains within the industry. We offer exclusive blend of cutting-edge market insights for the critical business needs.

Contact us:

Name: Ms. Samantha M.

Email:samantha@reportcrux.com

Website: https://reportcrux.com/

Phone: +1-888-526-5515 (US/Canada), +91 89561 57215 (India)