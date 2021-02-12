Global 5-Gallon Water Bottles Market is projected to reach USD 10,234.50 Million by 2026 with a CAGR of 2.2%

According to BlueWeave Consulting, Global 5-Gallon Water Bottles Market is projected to reach a valuation of USD 10,234.50 Million in 2026 from USD 7,856.88 Million in 2019, at a CAGR of 2.2% during the projection period of 2020-2026. The market is primarily spurred by the rising awareness of health and an improved consumer lifestyle. The 5-gallon Water Bottles Market will witness rapid growth induced by strong demand for safe and hygienic drinking water. An improvement in user-friendly packaging is another significant factor driving the 5-gallon Water Bottles Market. Strict regulations concerning water packaging and 5-gallons bottled water quality, however, may hamper the market growth to some degree. Besides, easy tap water availability and the concerns about rising plastic waste are expected to pose a challenge to industry participants.

Growth Drivers

Increasing Global Awareness about Safe Drinking Water

Increasing consumer awareness about water safety and quality, owing to rising water-borne diseases across the globe, is one of the fundamental factors responsible for the growth of the water dispenser & services market. Besides, government initiatives through various campaigns, tie-ups, etc., in many water-scarce countries are helping spread awareness regarding the usage of safe drinking water. Additionally, scarcity of potable water resources globally is another triggering the demand for water Dispenser & Services in the market. All factors mentioned earlier contribute to the growth of the 5-Gallon water bottle industry.

Increasing Product Variations in Developing and Underdeveloped Countries

Various developing countries such as India, China, Sri Lanka, and other countries in the Asia Pacific and under-developed regions in Africa are investing extensively in water purification infrastructure. Organizations such as UNICEF and WHO are actively battling the grim problem of water shortage and unavailability of clean drinking water through running awareness campaigns and supporting water purifier companies. In these areas, manufacturers are growing their product offerings as per the need to reap substantial revenue benefits. Besides, people in America have gradually begun to purchase a range of water products, indicating a potential market for products, including sparkling beverages, filtered water systems, 5-gallon water coolers, bottleless coolers, and many more.

Competitive landscape

Key players for 5-Gallon Water Bottles device and service Market include Primo, Midea, Cott Corporation, Agthia’s, Danone, Costco, Nestle, Brio, Blue Star, Voltas, Whirlpool, Hitachi, Hawaii water, Panasonic, Honeywell, Hamilton Beach and Other Prominent Players. The market is fragmented in nature with numerous unorganized players across the globe, majorly in developing region. Business players compete based on the water quality and the delivery charges used for 5-Gallon Water Bottles supply. Major players are engaged in mergers and acquisitions, expansion of their manufacturing facilities, infrastructural growth, investment in R&D facilities and the quest for opportunities to expand vertically through the value chain. Besides, due to disruption in the supply chain among pandemic, players such as Bisleri started direct home delivery nationally, this comes as some shops reselling Bisleri cans have stopped deliveries during the COVID-19 pandemic. Similarly, WaterOnClick in Chennai plans to supply only a minimum of 3, 5-Gallon water bottles at a time and not accept cash on delivery beside these other strategic movements by players in the region contribute to the growth of the 5-Gallon Water Bottles Industry.

Recent Development

April 2020: The Alkaline Water Company Inc., a leading manufacturer of premium bottled alkaline drinking water, marketed under the brand name Alkaline88, announces that it has begun home delivery of its premium Alkaline88 bottled water with one of the nation’s largest home water suppliers. Under this new arrangement, Alkaline88 1-gallon and 3-liter sizes of the business will be available to consumers across California for home delivery. Management is hopeful that the deal will be extended to include nationwide distribution of its goods and new 5-gallon jugs, as long as the 1-gallon and 3-litre sales are as strong as expected.

March 2020: Primo Water Corporation is a leading provider of home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration facilities in North America and Europe, as well as a leading provider of water dispensers, distilled bottled water, and self-service drinking water refills in the United States and Canada. The acquisition of WNY’s Mountain Valley Water Company, a leading provider of high-quality water delivery services to homes and offices(HOD) in Buffao and Rochester, New York, will add around 1,500 customers to their Northern New York footprint. Furthermore, this transaction will result in D.S. Services of America, Inc. becoming the sole home and office water supply company that distributes Mountain Valley Water products in New York.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Years Considered Historical data – 2016-2019 Base Year – 2019 Forecast – 2020 – 2026 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Million Market Coverage United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Mexico, Japan, South Korea, China, India, UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia. Product/Service Segmentation By Device Offering, By Water Service Offering, By End User and By Region Key Players Primo, Midea, Cott Corporation, Agthia’s, Danone, Costco, Nestle, Brio, Blue Star, Voltas, Whirlpool, Hitachi, Hawaii water, Panasonic, Honeywell, Hamilton Beach and Other Prominent Players

By Device Offering

Top-Loading Bottled Water Dispenser

Bottom-Loading Bottled Water Dispenser

By Water Service Offering

Exchange

Refill

By End-User

Household

Commercial Offices

By Region:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

The objective of the Study:

To analyze and estimate the Global 5-Gallon Water Bottles Market size, in terms of value.

5-Gallon Water Bottles Market size, in terms of value. To examine the market segmentation carefully and estimate the market size, in terms of value, based on the region by segmenting the Global 5-Gallon Water Bottles Market into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World and their leading countries.

into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World and their leading countries. To outline, categorize and project the Global 5-Gallon Water Bottles Market based on Device Offering, Water Service Offering, End User and Region.

To examine competitive developments in Device Offering, Water Service Offering, End User across Regions within the Global 5-Gallon Water Bottles Market

To highlight market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges and their impact.

To provide a detailed competitive landscape, including major players, their strategic profiles, and market shares.

