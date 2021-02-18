Global 4D Printing in Healthcare Market Enormous Growth Insights By 2026||Organovo Holdings Inc.; Stratasys Ltd.; Materialise; Dassault Systèmes; EOS; EnvisionTEC; Poietis – 4D Bioprinting

Global 4D printing in healthcare market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 30.07% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the wide-areas of applications and emerging innovations in the industry.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global 4D printing in healthcare market are 3D Systems, Inc.; Organovo Holdings Inc.; Stratasys Ltd.; Materialise; Dassault Systèmes; EOS; EnvisionTEC; Poietis – 4D Bioprinting; Tractus3D; Allevi; 3D HUBS B.V.; axial3D – Medical 3D Printing Experts Ltd.; Anatomiz3D Medtech Private Limited; Formlabs; CELLINK; Osteo3d, Sinterex among others.

Insights of the Study

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments, and product portfolios of the leading players in the trocars market

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the 4D Printing in Healthcare market

To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, and detail the competitive landscape for market leaders

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the 4D Printing in Healthcare Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

Market Drivers

Accelerated areas of application ranging from human scale biomaterials, chemotherapy and tissue engineering is expected to drive the growth of the market

Growing levels of innovations and advancements in technology for 3D printing services is expected to fuel the growth of the market

Changes in preferences of consumers to shift from 3D-based medical devices to 4D-based; this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market

Focus of market players to develop 4D printing applications for targeted drug delivery is expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints

High levels of costs associated with development and production with this process is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Concerns regarding the hazards associated for safety of the products produced with this method is expected to restrain the market growth

Need for complying with strict regulations and compliances with the healthcare industry can act as a restraining factor for this market

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, Poietis announced that they had initiated the commercialization of “NGB” (Next Generation Bioprinting) systems, designed to meet the demands of tissue engineering needs required from clinical research and clinical batches applications. This new platform will be able to provide various consumers with the advanced 4D bioprinting services

In September 2018, Poietis announced that they had entered into a partnership with Servier for the development of liver tissues with the help of Poietis’ 4D bioprinting technology. The liver tissue will be developed in a complex form consisting of human liver cells and immunocompetent cells that can imitate the human liver tissue for in vitro settings

Segmentation: Global 4D Printing in Healthcare Market

By Component

Equipment 3D Bioprinters 3D Printers

Programmable Materials Living Cells Hydrogels Shape-Memory Materials

Software & Services

By Technology

Fusion Deposition Modeling (FDM)

PolyJet

Stereolithography

Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)

By Application

Medical Models

Surgical Guides

Patient-Specific Implants

By End-User

Hospitals & Clinics

Dental Laboratories

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Points mentioned in the report:

What was the market size in 2018? What are the moves of key players? Which region is leading the market at global level? A comprehensive/competitive analysis of the market? What the drivers and restrains are for the 4D Printing in Healthcare market? How will the market stand in the forecast period of 2019-2026?

