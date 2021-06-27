Global 4D Printing In Healthcare Industry shows a spectacular growth during the forecast period Analysis Report
4D Printing In Healthcare market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 27% during the forecasting period
The demand for 4D printing in healthcare was dominated by the software and services segment. In additive manufacturing, software has a wide variety of applications. In the healthcare industry, 3D printing software is used to develop, design, and assemble models. This programme also inspects prototypes for compliance with the appropriate requirements. To build the product concept, the file preparation programme creates STL and SLC files. The software required for 4D printing should be capable of completely supporting the process. The FDM segment of the 4D printing in healthcare market is projected to have the largest share. During the forecast era, however, the PolyJet segment is expected to expand the most. Complex shapes with intricate details and delicate features can be created using this technology. It combines a range of colours and materials into a single product. The ability to use several materials and colours, as well as reduced material waste due to higher deposition accuracy, are two major advantages of this method that are driving its demand. During the forecast era, North America had the largest share of the 4D printing in healthcare industry. This can be attributed to the region’s highly developed healthcare infrastructure, continuous technological advances, increasing demand for organ transplantation, efforts in the research and development of 4D printing technology in the healthcare sector, and efforts in the research and development of 4D printing technology in the healthcare sector.
Key market players include 3D Systems ,3D Systems, Inc, Organovo Holdings, Inc, Stratasys, Ltd, Dassault Systèmes, Materialise NV, EOS GmbH Electro Optical System, Envisiontec, Poietis,
The 4D Printing In Healthcare Market report has been categorized as below
By Component
- Software & Services
- Equipment
- 3D bioprinters
- 3D printers
- Programmable Materials
- Living cells
- Hydrogels
- Shape-memory materials
By Technology
- Fused Deposition Modelling
- Polyjet
- Stereolithography
- Selective Laser Sintering
By Application
- Medical and Research Models
- Surgical Guides
- Patient-Specific Implants
By End User
- Dental Laboratories
- Hospitals & Clinics
- Others
By Region
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- UK
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Australia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
