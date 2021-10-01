Global 3D Printing Materials Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global 3D printing materials market is expected to grow from $1.09 billion in 2020 to $1.27 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.4%. The growth in the 3D printing materials market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The 3D printing materials market is expected to reach $3.24 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 26.4%.

The 3D printing materials market consists of sales of 3D printing materials by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used in the 3D printing process to create prototypes and parts of plastics and glasses. 3D printing is a form of additive manufacturing that involves building three-dimensional solid items by layering materials on top of each other.

The 3d printing materials market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

Some of the major players of the 3d printing materials market are Stratasys Ltd., 3D Systems, Arcam AB, Exone GmbH, Royal DSM N.V., CRP Group, Envisiontec GmbH, EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems, Materialise, Höganäs AB, LPW Technology Ltd., GE Additive, Advanced Powders and Coatings, Formlabs, Toner Plastic, Taulman 3D, and Dutch Filaments.

The global 3D printing materials market is segmented –

1) By Type: Polymers, Metal, Ceramic, Others

2) By Technology: Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM), Selective Laser Sintering (SLS), Stereolithography (SLA), Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS), Others

3) By Form: Powder, Filament, Liquid

4) By End-Use Industry: Automotive, Healthcare, Aerospace And Defense, Consumer Goods, Construction, Others

The 3d printing materials report covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030.

The countries covered in the global 3d printing materials market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global 3d printing materials market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

