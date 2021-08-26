Global 3D Printing Building Construction Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global 3D printing building construction market is expected to grow from $3.8 million in 2020 to $4.63 million in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $329.01 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 190%.

The 3D printing building construction market consists of the sales revenue earned by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that construct buildings through 3D printers and offer related services. 3D printing or additive manufacturing is a computer-controlled sequential layering of materials to create three-dimensional shapes. In the construction industry, 3D printing is used to build components of building or to create a whole building. It helps to construct faster and more accurate structures with reduced labor costs and less wastage.

The 3d printing building construction market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the 3d printing building construction market areXtreeE, Winsun (Yingchuang Building Technique), Skanska, Apis Cor, Al build, Branch Technology, Zhuoda Group, Cazza Construction Company, Contour Crafting Corporation, Monolite UK, Sika, Cybe Construction, Mx3D, Centro Sviluppo Progetti, Icon, Imprimere Ag, BatiPrint, Be More 3D, WASP, CSP s.r.l. (Italy), Monolite UK (UK), Imprimere Ag, Al build, Branch Technology, Zhuoda Group, Cazza Costruction Company, COBOD International A/S, SQ4D.

The global 3D printing building construction market is segmented –

1) By Construction: Modular, Full Building

2) By Process: Extrusion, Powder Bonding, Others

3) By Printing Material: Concrete, Plastic, Metal, Hybrid, Others

4) By End User: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

The 3d printing building construction market report describes and explains the global 3d printing building construction market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The 3d printing building construction report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global 3d printing building construction market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global 3d printing building construction market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

