Global 3D Printing Building Construction Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global 3D printing building construction market reached a value of nearly $4.4 million in 2019. The market is expected to register a slow growth from $4.4 million in 2019 to $2.7 million in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -37.0%. The slow growth is mainly due to lockdown and social distancing norms imposed by various countries and economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 247.1% from 2021 ad reach $114.4 million in 2023.

The 3D printing building construction market consists of the sales revenue earned by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that construct buildings through 3D printers and offer related services. Establishments that use 3D printing to create construction components and print entire buildings are included in this market. The 3D printing building construction market includes new work, additions, alterations, maintenance, and repairs.

The 3d printing building construction market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the 3d printing building construction market are Apis Cor, Contour Crafting Corporation, Branch Technology, Mx3D, Monolite UK Limited

The 3D printing building construction market is segmented by construction type, by process, by printing material, by end-user and by geography.

By Construction Type- The 3D printing building construction market can be segmented by construction type into

a. Modular

b. Full Building

By Process- The 3D printing building construction market can be segmented by process into

a. Extrusion

b. Power Bonding

c. Others

By Printing Material- The 3D printing building construction market can be segmented by printing material into

a. Concrete

b. Plastic

c. Metal

d. Hybrid

e. Others

By End-User- The 3D printing building construction market can be segmented by end-user into

a. Residential Buildings

b. Commercial Buildings

c. Institutional Buildings

The 3d printing building construction market report describes and explains the global 3d printing building construction market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The 3d printing building construction report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global 3d printing building construction market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global 3d printing building construction market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

The Full Report Includes

Executive Summary Report Structure 3D Printing Building Construction Market Characteristics 3D Printing Building Construction Market Product Analysis 3D Printing Building Construction Market Supply Chain

…..

Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The 3D Printing Building Construction Market Market Background: Machinery Manufacturing Market Recommendations Appendix Copyright And Disclaimer

