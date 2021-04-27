Global 3D Printed Surgical Models Market (Covid 19 Update) Future Growth Analysis, Business Demand and Opportunities to 2027||Stratasys Ltd., 3D Systems, Inc., Osteo3d, Lazarus 3D, Axial3D , Onkos Surgical, 3D LifePrints UK Ltd. Formlabs

Global 3D Printed Surgical Models Market (Covid 19 Update) Future Growth Analysis, Business Demand and Opportunities to 2027

3D printed surgical models market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 601.47 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10.80% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Burgeoning requirement for prototyping test models from the healthcare enterprise and accelerated experimentation and advancement projects in the growing market is foreseen to heighten the 3D printed surgical models growth during the anticipated time frame.

The major players covered in the 3D printed surgical models market report are Stratasys Ltd., 3D Systems, Inc., Osteo3d, Lazarus 3D, Axial3D , Onkos Surgical, 3D LifePrints UK Ltd. Formlabs , Materialise, WhiteClouds among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analyst understands competitive strengths and provides competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Scope of Market

Focus of the report:

Global 3D Printed Surgical Models Market Scope and Market Size

3D printed surgical models market is segmented of the basis of speciality. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on speciality, 3D printed surgical models market is segmented into cardiac surgery, gastroenterology endoscopy of esophagus, neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, reconstructive surgery, surgical oncology, and transplant surgery.

Cardiac surgery is further categorised into annuloplasty (mitral valve repair), repair coronary aneurysm, stent insertion, and others.

