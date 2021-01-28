Global 3D Printed Service Market: Technological Innovations and Industry Analysis Till 2029

Key Highlights:

In October 2019, a Texas-based 3D printer provider, Essentium Inc. has announced the expansion of the High-Speed Extrusion (HSE) 3D printing platform owing to increasing demand. The company is also scaling HSE FDM 3D printer production, expanding operations across the globe, also stimulating material development.

In September 2018, 3D Systems updated its software portfolio with the release of 3DXpert 14; GibbsCAM 13; Cimatron 14, Geomagic Freeform 2019; Geomagic Design X 2019; and 3D Connect Service.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global 3D printed service market accounted for US$ 5.17 billion in 2019 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 28.27% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the technology, component, end user, type of product, and region.

By technology, the global 3d printed service market is segmented into SLA, FDM, SLS, EBM, DLP, and others.

By component, the services segment is dominated in this segment. The segment has the potential growth owing to the increasing adoption of this technology in various industry verticals including healthcare, aerospace, and automotive.

By end user, the healthcare segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment of the 3D printing services market during the forecast period as new innovations in 3D printing technology are making their way into various healthcare sectors.

By region, North America is projected to lead the global 3D printed service market and is expected to remain dominant, due to strong presence of technology in the healthcare sector of the region. The increasing use of 3D printing for producing personalized prosthetics through complex bio printing is boosting the regional market growth.

The report “Global 3D Printed Service Market, By Technology (SLA, FDM, SLS, EBM, DLP, and Others), By Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), By End User (Automotive, Healthcare, Industrial, Consumer electronics, Aerospace and defense, and Others), and Region – Global Forecast to 2030″ Global 3D printed service market is projected to grow from US$ 5.17 billion in 2019. The major Factors driving the growth of global 3D printing service market involves ease in development of customized products, reduction in manufacturing cost and process downtime. In addition, government investments in 3D printing projects, and development of new industrial-grade 3D printing materials are driving the growth of the global 3D printing service market. Whereas, researchers have been improving around with 4D printing which allows to designers add shape memory to designs, this provides opportunities to rise market of global 3D printing market.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “ Global 3D Printed Service market”, By Technology (SLA, FDM, SLS, EBM, DLP, and Others), By Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), By End User (Automotive, Healthcare, Industrial, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, and Others), and by Region – global forecast till 2030

The prominent player operating in the global 3D printed service market includes involves Stratasys, 3D Systems, EOS Gmbh,, GE Additive, Materialise, SLM Solutions, ExOne, Voxeljet, HP, Essentium Inc.

