Global 3D Printed Medical Implants Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global 3D printed implants market is expected to grow from $0.14 billion in 2020 to $0.15 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The 3D printed medical implants market is expected to reach $0.27 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 15.8%.

The 3D printed medical implants market consist of sales of 3D printed medical implants and related services. In 3D printing technology, an artificial three dimensions physical object is created with the help of computer-aided design (CAD) or a magnetic resonance image (MRI), which can replaced the missing or defective body parts, to give support or recover damaged biological structure. 3D printed medical implants include 3D dental crowns, 3D dental bridges, 3D acetabular hip implants and shoulder implants

The 3d printed medical implants market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the 3d printed medical implants market are 3D Systems Corporations, Stratasys Ltd, Arcam AB, EnvisionTEC and SLM Solutions Group AG.

The global 3D printed implants market is segmented –

1) By Application: Dental, Orthopedic, Cranio-maxillofacial

2) By End Users: Medical And Surgical Centers, Pharmaceutical Companies, Biotechnology Industry, Medical Institution

3) By Implantation Technology: Laser Beam Melting, Electronic Beam Melting, Droplet Deposition, Laminated Deposition, Two-photon Polymerization

The 3d printed medical implants market report describes and explains the global 3d printed medical implants market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The 3d printed medical implants report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global 3d printed medical implants market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global 3d printed medical implants market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

