Global 3D Machine Vision Industry Growth and Development till 2027 Analysis

Increased demand and quality concerns are prompting developed as well as developing countries to opt for 3D machine vision systems to keep up with customer requirements for automated inspection. Companies across industry verticals are rapidly adopting automation in their manufacturing processes to remain competitive in the market. The 3D machine vision systems find applications in a number of industries, from textiles to pharmaceuticals. The PC-based segment accounted for the largest market share. A PC-based machine vision system directly connects with vision cameras and image acquisition boards to analyze an object with a machine vision application software. The major components used in a PC-based machine vision system comprises a computer to which a machine vision camera is attached. The system is connected with a frame grabber and an Ethernet card to import images. To process and analyze these images, a software application is installed, which is responsible for analyzing the data for accuracy. 3D machine vision market has huge opportunity in the automation industry. It is mainly used in quality assurance and inspection applications to ensure accuracy in the manufacturing procedures and proper inspection in detecting flaws. Quality assurance and inspection applications are expected to hold the highest size of market.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the 3D machine vision market during the forecast period due to the presence of a large number of vendors along with immense development in automation.

Key players in the global 3D machine vision market includes OMRON Corporation (Japan), Canon Inc. (Japan), Cognex Corporation (US), National Instruments (US), Keyence Corporation (Japan), Robotic Vision Technologies, Inc. (US), Sony Corporation (Japan), Coherent, Inc. (US), Hermary Opto Electronics Inc. (Canada) and Basler AG (Germany).

