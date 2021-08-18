Global 3D Cell Culture Technologies Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global 3D cell culture technologies market is expected to grow from $1.63 billion in 2020 to $1.88 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The 3D cell culture technologies market is expected to reach $4.23 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 22.5%.

The 3D cell culture technologies market consist of sales of 3D cell culture technologies and related services. Some of the 3D cell culture technologies include microfluidics, hydrogels scaffolds, scaffold-free 3D cell culture techniques, spheroids, cube, spherical droplet, stacked plate, magnetic bead, organ-on-chips and other technologies. The 3D cell culture technologies market does not include sales of cell culture consumables and instruments. This market is segmented into scaffold based, scaffold-free technologies and 3D bioreactors.

The 3d cell culture technologies market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the 3d cell culture technologies market areNano3D Biosciences Corning Inc., Merck & Co., 3D Biotek LLC, 3D Biomatrix and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

The global 3D cell culture technologies market is segmented –

1) By Type: Scaffold-based, Scaffold-free, 3D Bioreactors

2) By End Users: Research Laboratories and Institutes, Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies, Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers, Other End Users

3) By Scaffold-Based: Hydrogels, Polymeric Scaffolds, Micropatterned Surface Microplates

4) By Scaffold-Free: Hanging Drop Microplates, Spheroid Microplates, Microfluidic 3D Cell Culture, Magnetic Levitations & 3D Bioprinting

5) By Application: Cancer Research, Stem Cell Research, Drug Discovery, Regenerative Medicine

The 3d cell culture technologies market report describes and explains the global 3d cell culture technologies market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The 3d cell culture technologies report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global 3d cell culture technologies market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global 3d cell culture technologies market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

