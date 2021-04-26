Global 3D Cell Culture Market – Analysis and Forecast (2018-2024)

3D cell culture is an artificial environment in which the cells mingle with the 3D

environment. Because of rising awareness, increasing emphasis on alternatives to

animal testing and technological innovation, and new product launches, the global 3D

cell culture is growing at a significant pace. The 3D cell culture market size was

supported by different kinds of products. Due to its capacity to imitate in vivo

situations, the industry has seen strong demand for scaffold-based 3D over recent

years.

The global market is divided into 3D cell culture-dependent on scaffolds, magnetic

levity, and 3D bioprinting as well as 3D microfluidics culture. The scaffold segment is

projected to account for the biggest share and is expected to increase at the fastest

pace on the market because of the ability of scaffold-based products in vivo

situations, thereby increasing adoption of them among end-users.

In addition, the scaffold section is divided into micropatterned surfaces, hydrogen,

and ECM analogs, and solid scaffolds. Due to their broad acceptance among

researchers, the hydrogels/ECM analog segment is expected to account for the

largest share of the scaffolding 3D cell cultures market.

Application for drug development and toxicology, tissue engineering and

regenerative medicine and research on cancer and stem cells split the market. The

a segment of cancer and stem cells accounts for the biggest share of the market

because of the growing incidence of cancer and vital cancer research funding from

private and government organizations.

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and research institutes are the various

end-users of the 3D cell culture industry. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms are

the biggest consumers of the industry, because of increased research and

development costs in these industries, the involvement of many pharmaceutical and

biotechnology companies and the growing emphasis on alternative test models

rather than animal technology.

The primary growth drivers for the 3D cell culture market are technological

development and launch of new products, growing awareness, the availability of

government and private investments in research, the increasing demand for effective

and affordable treatments. Due to the ability to provide reliable data for different in

vivo tests, the three-dimensional cell culture is commonly used in drug discovery and

tissue engineering.

The growth of the market of cell culture in 3D also drives the development of

microfluidics-based cell culture, developments in the field of cellular imaging and

analytic systems, development of tailored cosmetics, adherence to 3D cultures in

detecting phenotypic changes, and regenerative medicine. In addition, rising cancer

incidence stimulates business growth. In 2015 approximately 8,8 million people, for

example, died of cancer according to the World Health Organisation (WHO). In

addition, about 70 percent of cancer deaths occur in countries with low and middle

incomes.

The Asia-Pacific region, with the largest population, shows its fastest growth in the

industry. Furthermore, increased cancer incidence, growing numbers of research related

activities, expanding of biotechnology and the pharmaceutical industry, and

increasing medical tourism also has a positive effect on the growth of the region’s

3D cell culture market.

Latest News Update

To make substitutions, the US-based business uses computer-assisted design, 3D

manufacture and stem cells. EpiBone uses a CT scan of the region that requires

bone substitution and allows an animal bone scaffold that has been separated from

all its cellular content. Add stem cells taken from the fat tissue of the patient and

retain the structure for three weeks during the development of the bioreactor.

The business is now at the animal science level, but human clinical trials will start in

the coming few years if the US Food and Drug Administration approves them (FDA).

