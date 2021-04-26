Global 3D Cell Culture Market – Analysis and Forecast (2018-2024)
3D cell culture is an artificial environment in which the cells mingle with the 3D
environment. Because of rising awareness, increasing emphasis on alternatives to
animal testing and technological innovation, and new product launches, the global 3D
cell culture is growing at a significant pace. The 3D cell culture market size was
supported by different kinds of products. Due to its capacity to imitate in vivo
situations, the industry has seen strong demand for scaffold-based 3D over recent
years.
The global market is divided into 3D cell culture-dependent on scaffolds, magnetic
levity, and 3D bioprinting as well as 3D microfluidics culture. The scaffold segment is
projected to account for the biggest share and is expected to increase at the fastest
pace on the market because of the ability of scaffold-based products in vivo
situations, thereby increasing adoption of them among end-users.
In addition, the scaffold section is divided into micropatterned surfaces, hydrogen,
and ECM analogs, and solid scaffolds. Due to their broad acceptance among
researchers, the hydrogels/ECM analog segment is expected to account for the
largest share of the scaffolding 3D cell cultures market.
Application for drug development and toxicology, tissue engineering and
regenerative medicine and research on cancer and stem cells split the market. The
a segment of cancer and stem cells accounts for the biggest share of the market
because of the growing incidence of cancer and vital cancer research funding from
private and government organizations.
Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and research institutes are the various
end-users of the 3D cell culture industry. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms are
the biggest consumers of the industry, because of increased research and
development costs in these industries, the involvement of many pharmaceutical and
biotechnology companies and the growing emphasis on alternative test models
rather than animal technology.
The primary growth drivers for the 3D cell culture market are technological
development and launch of new products, growing awareness, the availability of
government and private investments in research, the increasing demand for effective
and affordable treatments. Due to the ability to provide reliable data for different in
vivo tests, the three-dimensional cell culture is commonly used in drug discovery and
tissue engineering.
The growth of the market of cell culture in 3D also drives the development of
microfluidics-based cell culture, developments in the field of cellular imaging and
analytic systems, development of tailored cosmetics, adherence to 3D cultures in
detecting phenotypic changes, and regenerative medicine. In addition, rising cancer
incidence stimulates business growth. In 2015 approximately 8,8 million people, for
example, died of cancer according to the World Health Organisation (WHO). In
addition, about 70 percent of cancer deaths occur in countries with low and middle
incomes.
The Asia-Pacific region, with the largest population, shows its fastest growth in the
industry. Furthermore, increased cancer incidence, growing numbers of research related
activities, expanding of biotechnology and the pharmaceutical industry, and
increasing medical tourism also has a positive effect on the growth of the region’s
3D cell culture market.
Latest News Update
To make substitutions, the US-based business uses computer-assisted design, 3D
manufacture and stem cells. EpiBone uses a CT scan of the region that requires
bone substitution and allows an animal bone scaffold that has been separated from
all its cellular content. Add stem cells taken from the fat tissue of the patient and
retain the structure for three weeks during the development of the bioreactor.
The business is now at the animal science level, but human clinical trials will start in
the coming few years if the US Food and Drug Administration approves them (FDA).
