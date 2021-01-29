Global 3D Bioprinting Market || keyplayers Organovo Holdings Inc., Dynamic Systems Ltd., and RegenHU SA.

The report “Global 3D Bioprinting Market, By Technology (Syringe/Extrusion Bioprinting, Inkjet Bioprinting, Magnetic Levitation Bioprinting, and Laser-assisted Bioprinting), By Component (3D Bioprinters, Biomaterials, and Scaffolds), By Application (Drug Testing and Development, Regenerative Medicine, Food Testing, and Research), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029 ” Global 3D bio-printing market accounted for US$ 470.38 billion in 2019 to US$ with a CAGR of 24.60%. Growing applications of 3D bioprinted tissue and hair follicles as they are very beneficial to cosmetics companies is the major factor driving the growth of the global 3D bioprinting market. Also, rising government support is fascinating for many investors to invest in R&D programs, which is anticipated to boost the growth of the global market over the forecast period.

Key Highlights:

In January 2019, The Institute for Technology Inspired Regenerative Medicine in the Netherlands has collaborated with Aspect Biosystems, a Canadian company, for the developments in regenerative medicine and 3D printing.

In March 2016, Aprecia Pharmaceuticals, a U.S.-based pharma company, received approval for the 3D printing for the drug Spritam. It’s the first-ever USFDA approval. The drug has therapeutic action in the treatment of epileptic patients.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global 3D bioprinting market accounted for US$ XX billion in 2019 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of XX% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented based on technology, component, application, and region.

By technology, syringe-based technology segment is projected to have the largest market share for 3D bioprinting, owing to rise in the adoption of 3d bioprinting technique by innovators is a vital factor that promotes the growth of this segment.

By component, the target market is bifurcated into 3D bioprinters, biomaterials, and scaffolds.

By application, Research application segment will dominate the global market over the forecast period owing to its wide use in 3D cell culture and regenerative medicine.

By region, Asia-Pacific is projected to lead the global 3D Bio-Printing market and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period, owing to the huge scope of 3D printing in medical services, increasing R&D for 3D printing, and government support and tax incentives.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “ Global 3D Bioprinting Market, By Technology (Syringe/Extrusion Bioprinting, Inkjet Bioprinting, Magnetic Levitation Bioprinting, and Laser-assisted Bioprinting), By Component (3D Bioprinters, Biomaterials, and Scaffolds), By Application (Drug Testing and Development, Regenerative Medicine, Food Testing, and Research), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029

To know the upcoming trends and insights prevalent in this market, click the link below:

Links: https://prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Global-3D-Bioprinting-Market-By-3666

The prominent player operating in the global 3D Bio-Printing market includes 3D Systems Corporation, Aspect Biosystems Ltd., GeSIM GmbH, Bio3D Technologies, Allevi, Inc., Cyfuse Biomedical KK, Aprecia Pharmaceuticals, Organovo Holdings Inc., Dynamic Systems Ltd., and RegenHU SA.

About Prophecy Market Insights

Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

Contact Us:

Sales

Prophecy Market Insights

Email- sales@prophecymarketinsights.com