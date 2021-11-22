Global 3D Bioprinting Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

It’s that time of the year! Get your discounted market research reports at TBRC today

The global 3D bioprinting market is expected to grow from $771.41 million in 2020 to $933.91 million in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.1%. The change in growth trend of the 3D bioprinting market is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The 3D bioprinting market is expected to reach $1,899.37 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 19.4%.

The 3D bioprinting market consists of sales of 3D bioprinting products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in manufacturing and utilizing 3D printing to produce biomedical parts that imitate natural tissue characteristics. 3D Bioprinting is a type of additive manufacturing that prints live structures layer by layer, mimicking the behavior of actual living systems, using cells and other biocompatible materials like inks, also known as bio-inks. 3D bioprinting materials are mainly used in connection with drug research and most recently as cell scaffolds to help repair damaged ligaments and joints.

The 3d bioprinting market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the 3d bioprinting market are Organovo Holdings Inc., Allevi Inc., Cellink, Aspect Biosystems Ltd., 3D Systems Corporation, Cyfuse Biomedical KK, Envisiontec Inc., Poietis, TeVido BioDevices, Nano3D Biosciences Inc., Digilab Inc., RegenHU, GeSIM GmbH, Advanced Solutions Life Sciences LLC, Regenovo Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Regemat 3D S.L., Bio3D Technologies, Stratasys Ltd, ROKIT Healthcare, Inventia Life Science PTY LTD, Vivax Bio LLC, GE Healthcare, and 3D Biotek.

The global 3D bioprinting market is segmented –

1) By Component: 3D Bioprinters, Bioinks

2) By Material: Living Cells, Hydrogels, Extracellular Matrices, Others

3) By Application: Research Applications, Clinical Application, Others

4) By End User: Research Organization And Academic Institutes, Biopharmaceuticals Companies, Hospitals, Others

The 3d bioprinting market report describes and explains the global 3d bioprinting market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The 3d bioprinting report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global 3d bioprinting market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global 3d bioprinting market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Executive Summary Report Structure 3D Bioprinting Market Characteristics 3D Bioprinting Market Product Analysis 3D Bioprinting Market Supply Chain

Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The 3D Bioprinting Market Market Background: Machinery Manufacturing Market Recommendations Appendix Copyright And Disclaimer

