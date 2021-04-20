Global 3D Animation Market – Analysis and Forecast (2019-2024)

Industry Dynamics

Drivers

The increasing adoption of motion capturing and 3D video games is driving the demand for the global 3D animation market. 3D animation involves the ability to display movement. It also reveals the functions of an object and not solely the spatial moments of an object. The motion capture feature of animation was first adopted n films and television but the use of tool was resistant in that area. For instance, the movie “Avatar” was a blockbuster hit as it displayed the use of motion capturing technique, and the audience appreciated the change in that animated movie.

With the changing perception of the audience towards animated movies, the animators are continuously evolving their technology in order to meet the evolving demands of their audiences. The audience demand realism in animated movies which is offered by the use of 3D animation in the present scenario. Additionally, the filmmakers are innovating new methods to upgrade and improvise the quality of the movie displayed and provide the audience with the best realistic experience possible.

The video game industry is observed to be the first industry to embrace the use of motion capture tools to display the motion of the character in the games and in the present scenario, this tool is used on almost every video game. The increasing usage of smartphones is changing the demands for users as well. The development of 3D mobile applications and 3D video changes which provide a realistic experience to the users is fetching much more acceptance in the market as compared to computer animation. Moreover, this is driving the demand for 3D animation in video games and increasing the global 3D animation market.

Challenge

Usurers are foreseen to face some challenges in their operation. Key challenges include low proficiency level, price sensitivity, and constant exposure to piracy and corruption.

Opportunities

The increasing adoption of 3D Animation Technology in Medical Forensics is creating opportunities for the growth of the global 3D animation market. Forensic animation uses motion capturing techniques to explain the internal working of any device. The same device had been used in several movies such as Lord of the Rings and Spiderman to create detailed and precise animations. The benefits offered by forensic animations are helping the 3D animation market to grow globally. This animation helps in increasing persuasiveness and creates a lasting visual impression to attract the audience.

3D animation is a type of computer animation that takes the help of computer-generated imagery (CGI) techniques to develop animated scenes. 3D animation is considered to be more realistic and in-depth as compared to 2D animation. It uses maturing capturing and improved visual effects for displaying images.

Geography Overview

North America is the largest market for 3D animation since the region is constantly developing its computer animation technology and increasingly using this technology in the media and entertainment industry. The region is using 3D animation technology to conceptualize a product or service of any business organization that is still in the developmental stage. Asia-Pacific especially countries link China, Korea, India, Japan are expected to witness the fastest growth in this market. The use of 3D animation in this region is attracting viewers for a particular product or service and also helps in showcasing the overall standard and vision of the business organization in the region.

Competitive Insight

Some of the major players operating in the global 3D animation market include Autodesk Inc., Autodessys, Adobe Systems Inc., Corel Corporation, Maxon Computer, Newtek Inc., Nvidia Corporation, Pixologic Inc., Sidefx Software, The Foundry Visionmongers Ltd., Trimble Navigation Ltd., and Toon Boom Animation Inc.

